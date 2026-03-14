Cheap drones, billion-dollar wars and the battle of perception

Wars have always extracted a steep price from those who wage them. But the ongoing confrontation, now in its third week, between the United States and Israel on one side and Iran on the other has shown the light on a strategic reality that defence planners are only beginning to fully reckon with. A militarily inferior power, through calculated and asymmetric means, can impose costs on a superior one that are entirely disproportionate to its own expenditure.

In the first six days of American military operations alone, Pentagon officials told US lawmakers in a closed-door briefing that the cost of the campaign had already crossed $11.3 billion, covering precision-guided munitions, bomber and carrier sorties and missile defence activity, but excluding lost aircraft, damaged infrastructure and broader deployment overheads. The actual cost can be much higher.

At the centre of this imbalance is a cheap drone. Iran's Shahed-136 loitering munition, estimated to cost between $20,000 and $50,000 per unit, has repeatedly compelled American and allied forces to respond with interceptors costing exponentially more. A single Patriot PAC-3 missile runs to $3-4 million, while a THAAD interceptor can exceed $10 million per launch. The arithmetic is unforgiving.

Naval mines laid in the Strait of Hormuz and alleged Chinese supply lines providing components and radar technology to Tehran have added further pressure on an already strained battlefield calculus.

Perception warfare has proved equally consequential. Both sides have claimed successes the other has vigorously disputed. AI-generated and doctored images purporting to show destroyed carriers, burning cities and mass-casualty strikes have circulated widely on social media, many debunked by open-source analysts within hours but not before reaching millions of viewers. Decoys and dummy equipment have been struck and presented as significant hits. Civilian casualty figures remain bitterly contested. In a conflict where controlling the narrative is as vital as controlling the airspace, separating operational fact from strategic messaging has become a challenge in itself.

Three forces are driving the shape of this conflict: cheap strike systems are rewriting the rules of warfare; air-defence networks face unprecedented strain; and the battle for perception is shaping how the world sees and judges this war.