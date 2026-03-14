Cheap drones, billion-dollar wars and the battle of perception

Wars have always extracted a steep price from those who wage them. But the ongoing confrontation, now in its third week, between the United States and Israel on one side and Iran on the other has shown the light on a strategic reality that defence planners are only beginning to fully reckon with. A militarily inferior power, through calculated and asymmetric means, can impose costs on a superior one that are entirely disproportionate to its own expenditure.
In the first six days of American military operations alone, Pentagon officials told US lawmakers in a closed-door briefing that the cost of the campaign had already crossed $11.3 billion, covering precision-guided munitions, bomber and carrier sorties and missile defence activity, but excluding lost aircraft, damaged infrastructure and broader deployment overheads. The actual cost can be much higher.
At the centre of this imbalance is a cheap drone. Iran's Shahed-136 loitering munition, estimated to cost between $20,000 and $50,000 per unit, has repeatedly compelled American and allied forces to respond with interceptors costing exponentially more. A single Patriot PAC-3 missile runs to $3-4 million, while a THAAD interceptor can exceed $10 million per launch. The arithmetic is unforgiving.
Naval mines laid in the Strait of Hormuz and alleged Chinese supply lines providing components and radar technology to Tehran have added further pressure on an already strained battlefield calculus.
Perception warfare has proved equally consequential. Both sides have claimed successes the other has vigorously disputed. AI-generated and doctored images purporting to show destroyed carriers, burning cities and mass-casualty strikes have circulated widely on social media, many debunked by open-source analysts within hours but not before reaching millions of viewers. Decoys and dummy equipment have been struck and presented as significant hits. Civilian casualty figures remain bitterly contested. In a conflict where controlling the narrative is as vital as controlling the airspace, separating operational fact from strategic messaging has become a challenge in itself.
Three forces are driving the shape of this conflict: cheap strike systems are rewriting the rules of warfare; air-defence networks face unprecedented strain; and the battle for perception is shaping how the world sees and judges this war.
The rise of the sky's new AK-47
The weapon that has most defined this conflict did not originate in the arsenals of a superpower. The Shahed-136 is 3.5 metres long, weighs roughly 200 kilograms, is powered by a piston engine reverse-engineered from a German civilian aircraft motor and carries a 50-kilogram fragmentation warhead in its nose. It cruises at low altitude along pre-programmed GPS routes and announces its arrival with a distinctive buzzing sound that Ukrainians, who encountered it first, have compared to a lawnmower.
Russia began deploying Iranian-supplied Shaheds against Ukrainian cities in October 2022, striking power grids and civilian infrastructure in waves that drew immediate international condemnation. What the AK-47 was to the twentieth century, the Shahed has become to this one; cheap enough to produce at scale, lethal enough to matter, expendable enough to be treated as a commodity.
Over three years of battlefield use in Ukraine, it was quietly improved, adding anti-jamming antennas, electronic warfare-resistant navigation and upgraded warheads iteratively through operational feedback. Iran unveiled a variant in September 2024 with a range of 4,000 kilometres. The drone that arrived over the Gulf in the past few days was a considerably more capable weapon than the one that first darkened Kyiv's skies in 2022.
Washington's answer to the drone problem has been to reverse-engineer it. The US rushed 10,000 Ukrainian-developed Merops counter-drone interceptors, priced at $1,000 to $2,000 each, to West Asia and confirmed that Task Force Scorpion Strike had, for the first time in American military history, deployed one-way attack drones in active combat. LUCAS (Low-Cost Uncrewed Combat Attack System), is a direct clone of the Shahed-136 built by Arizona-based SpektreWorks at approximately $35,000 per unit. "These low-cost drones, modelled after Iran's Shahed drones, are now delivering American-made retribution," CENTCOM said.
The magazine problem, Chinese shadows and the cost of losses
The financial and material toll on US forces has been striking, and underscores a rarely discussed problem in defence planning, often referred to as "magazine depth". American forces are highly capable, but even their most advanced munitions are finite and a sustained high-tempo campaign can deplete stocks faster than the industrial base can replenish them.
Beyond soaring munitions costs, hardware losses have mounted steadily. Several MQ-9 Reaper drones, each valued around $30 million, have been shot down in theatre. A KC-135 Stratotanker refuelling aircraft crashed in western Iraq, killing all six crew members, attributed by the US to technical failure.
In the first week of the conflict, CENTCOM acknowledged that a friendly-fire incident involving a Kuwaiti aircraft brought down three F-15 Eagles on the same day.
Approximately 140 US service members have been wounded across 10 days of sustained attacks.
Iran’s layered air-defence network combines passive infrared and electro-optical sensors that do not emit radar signals, making them difficult to detect and suppress in advance. According to think-tank assessments, these systems are particularly effective against high-endurance drones operating at predictable altitudes, forcing US forces to expend higher-cost interceptors and adapt operational tactics.
China’s involvement has added a technical dimension to the conflict. Reportedly, Chinese military transport aircraft delivered components to Iran, including the YLC-8B radar system developed by the Nanjing Research Institute of Electronics Technology. Operating in the UHF-band, the system is designed to counter stealth aircraft, complicating the operational use of platforms such as the F-35 Lightning II and B-2 Spirit in the Persian Gulf.
Assessments from multiple defence studies say that Iranian missile accuracy has improved compared to previous conflicts. This is attributed in part to the fact that Iran has officially transitioned its military architecture from American GPS to China's BeiDou-3 satellite navigation system, which provides encrypted, centimetre-level precision signals resistant to Western jamming.
China has additionally been providing Iran with real-time signals intelligence and terrain mapping through its fleet of over 500 satellites. Days before the war began, Iran was in the process of finalising a deal with China for the procurement of CM-302 supersonic anti-ship missiles, the export variant of the YJ-12, capable of travelling at Mach 3 and considered by military analysts to be carrier-killers given their speed and 290-kilometre range.
Beijing has positioned itself publicly as a potential mediator while continuing to supply Tehran with technology that has materially complicated American and Israeli strike doctrine. A Hudson Institute report reads that Iran's pivot towards Chinese air defence systems reflects eroding confidence in Russian reliability as a defence partner. The posture serves Chinese interests on multiple fronts simultaneously, preserving relationships across the Gulf, keeping Washington occupied and avoiding the costs of direct confrontation, all without firing a single shot.
The Strait of Hormuz has become the conflict's most consequential pressure point, and the one Washington is arguably least prepared for. Iran declared that any vessel wishing to transit the strait must obtain Iranian approval or face attack. At least 18 commercial vessels have been struck since the war began, with Iran deploying an integrated combination of naval mines, suicide boats, sea drones and shore-based missile batteries.
The US destroyed 16 Iranian mine-laying vessels near the strait earlier this week but despite nearly two weeks of sustained strikes, Iran's small craft fleet has largely remained intact. The National Security Council and Pentagon officials had underestimated Iran's willingness to close the strait entirely, a miscalculation whose consequences continue to reverberate through energy markets and allied capitals.
The war on the screen
From the opening hours of Operation Epic Fury, psychological operations, AI-generated imagery and disinformation campaigns were woven into the military action as integral tools rather than peripheral supplements. Both sides have understood that in a conflict watched in real time by global audiences, the narrative of who is winning matters almost as much as who is actually winning.
Pro-Iran social media accounts have adopted a narrative that exaggerates the destruction wrought by Iranian forces, supported by what is being reported in Iranian state media, leading to a large number of AI-generated videos of supposed air strikes circulating widely. Accounts have been recycling footage of Iranian missile strikes from April 2024, October 2024 and June 2025 and presenting them as showing recent events.
The American response has been equally deliberate. CENTCOM shifted from traditional press releases to a sustained public counter-narrative campaign built around its official social media accounts, publicly refuting at least half a dozen specific Iranian claims, including a supposedly sunk American destroyer, multiple downed aircraft and a forced withdrawal from the region, with individual posts reaching audiences in the low millions.
What this conflict has laid bare is a fundamental shift in the nature of contemporary war. Technological superiority is no longer sufficient, the side that prevails will be the one that can impose costs, shape perception and sustain pressure across every domain at once, for as long as it takes.