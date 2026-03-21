Cross-vote drama in Rajya Sabha elections

The biennial election to Rajya Sabha is over, but the controversy surrounding it refuses to die. Amid horse-trading charges, cross-voting marked the polls in three out of the 10 states which elected 37 members to the Upper House of Parliament.

In Bihar, where the NDA walked away with all five seats, the Congress has slapped show-cause notices on three of its MLAs who abstained from voting, along with a Rashtriya Janata Dal legislator. Their absence led to the defeat of A D Singh, the Mahagathbandhan candidate.

Haryana witnessed a seesaw battle, with the Congress and the BJP winning one seat each, but cross-voting made it a tense affair.

An almost identical story played out in Odisha. Three Congress and eight BJD MLAs cross-voted for BJP-backed candidate Dilip Ray, giving the 72-year-old former Union minister a second Rajya Sabha stint, 25 years after he fashioned a similar victory in 2002.

A stung BJD issued show-cause notices to six MLAs (two others are already under suspension), while the Congress went a step further. First, it suspended three legislators and, a day later, sought disqualification of two of them as members of the Odisha Legislative Assembly. The Congress invoked the Tenth Schedule to the Constitution, seeking their disqualification.

The Rajya Sabha election has, once again, thrown up the big question of defection and the existing legislative and legal frameworks, which work in different ways.

Anti-defection law

Post-Independence Indian politics was marked by rampant defections in the decades of the 1960s and 1970s, which led to the introduction of the Tenth Schedule, a legislation that dealt with the crisis political parties faced as elected representatives switched loyalty. It was added by way of the Constitution (52nd Amendment) Act in 1985 and went on to be known as the anti-defection law.

As per the law, there are two grounds on which a member can be disqualified. One, if the member has ‘voluntarily given up membership’ of the political party he or she belongs to. Second, if he/she votes or abstains from voting in contravention of the direction issued by the party to which the member belongs. This applies both to Parliament and state legislatures. In the case of the latter, the party can condone the voting or abstention within 15 days.

However, exemptions are in place. If two-thirds of the legislators of a party merge with another outfit, it would not attract the defection law. In such a scenario, neither group would be at risk of disqualification as members of the House. The decision to adjudicate the disqualification, as per the law, is vested in the presiding officer of the House — the Chairman or Speaker, in this case.