Equal motherhood: Supreme Court nixes adoption age cap for maternity leave

In a significant judgment, the Supreme Court struck down a legal provision that denied maternity leave to women who adopted children older than three months. Under Section 60 (4) of the Social Security Code, 2020, an adoptive mother can claim 12 weeks of maternity leave only if the child is less than three months old at the time of adoption.

When the Code came into force on November 21, 2025, the government had presented it as a major reform that brought nine existing social security laws under one umbrella to create “a more comprehensive and inclusive” system of protection for all sections of the workforce, including gig workers.

The law has some 164 sections covering areas such as employee compensation, provident fund, gratuity, and maternity benefits. Sections 59 to 72 deal with various aspects of maternity benefits, with Section 60 specifically addressing the “right to payment of maternity benefit”.

In Hamsaanandini Nanduri vs Union of India, the petitioner sought a declaration from the Supreme Court that Section 60(4) of the Social Security Code, 2020, is unconstitutional. Her main argument was that the provision creates an unfair distinction between adoptive mothers, violating the right to equality under Article 14.

Bani Dikshit, the counsel for the petitioner, argued that the distinction created by the legislature between a woman who adopts a child aged less than three months and a woman adopting a child aged three months or older is artificial and violates Article 14.

Countering the petitioner, Assistant Solicitor General K M Nataraj, appearing for the government, argued that once a child is three months old, there is no longer a “same intensive dependency” on the mother as before. Therefore, the adoptive mother can go to work. He argued that Section 60(4) strikes a balance between the rights of adoptive mothers and the concerns of employers.