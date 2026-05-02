Govt proposes E100 fuel, expands ethanol push under new vehicle rules

To further promote cleaner fuels, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) intends to amend the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989. The draft, which is open for public consultation for 30 days, proposes several changes to the law. The most important among them is allowing vehicles to run on E100, which is 100% ethanol. In other words, vehicles could run entirely on ethanol instead of blending with petrol or diesel. Similar fuel is available in Brazil, where vehicle owners can choose at the pump between petrol and ethanol.

The draft also proposes expanding the definition of light vehicles by raising the weight limit from 3,000 kg to 3,500 kg to encourage the development of flex-fuel vehicles, which can run on different mixtures of petrol and ethanol. A flex-fuel vehicle is one that can operate on more than one type of fuel.

The proposal is aimed not just at promoting greener fuels but also reducing India’s dependence on crude oil imports, which currently meet around 88% of its needs. The government expects the policy to boost farmers’ incomes as well, as ethanol is mainly produced from crops such as sugarcane and maize. In a related move, the government last week allowed blending of ethanol and synthetic fuels in aviation turbine fuel (ATF), though no mandatory targets have been set.

Proposed amendments

The draft brings important updates to how petrol and ethanol fuels are defined under the rules. The biggest change is the expansion of the ethanol fuel category. Earlier, the rules mentioned only E85, which containing 85% ethanol and 15% petrol. The new draft changes this to “E85 or E100”, meaning nearly pure ethanol would be part of the fuel options basket.

As a result, vehicle manufacturers will now have to design engines that can run on high ethanol blends, including 100% ethanol. Until now, most vehicles in India were designed to run on lower blends such as E10 or E20. This change is likely to push companies to develop more flex-fuel vehicles.

For consumers, there will be no immediate impact, as most current vehicles are designed for E20 or lower blends. However, over time, this could lead to more fuel options at petrol pumps and wider use of cleaner fuels.