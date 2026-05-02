Turning dirty fossil fuel into clean energy source

India stands at a critical energy crossroads where abundance and vulnerability coexist. The country has nearly 400 billion tonnes of coal resources, placing it among the most coal rich nations globally. Of this, about 163 billion tonnes are proven reserves. Coal remains the backbone of India’s energy system, supplying around 55 per cent of the primary energy mix and nearly 74 per cent of electricity generation. Annual coal demand is already close to one billion tonnes and is expected to rise further by 2047, even as India advances toward its net zero target for 2070.

This dependence brings a contradiction. Coal ensures large-scale energy security for a rapidly growing economy, but its combustion is also a source of carbon emissions in the power sector. The central policy challenge is no longer whether coal will remain part of the energy system, but how it can be used in a cleaner, more efficient, and higher value form. Coal gasification is emerging as that strategic pivot. Instead of burning coal directly, the process converts it into synthesis gas, or syngas, a mixture of hydrogen and carbon monoxide. This syngas becomes a versatile building block for producing synthetic natural gas, methanol, ethanol, ammonia for fertilisers, petrochemicals, and hydrogen. In effect, coal shifts from being a combustion fuel to becoming an industrial chemical feedstock.

The significance of this transition is heightened by India’s high import dependence. The country imports about 83% of its crude oil, nearly 50% of its natural gas, and over 90% of key inputs such as methanol and fertilisers. This exposes the economy to global price shocks and supply disruptions. Coal gasification offers a pathway to substitute part of these imports with domestically produced fuels and chemicals, improving energy security and industrial self reliance. Beyond import substitution, gasification enables deeper value addition to India’s vast coal base. It also creates scope for integrating cleaner technologies such as carbon capture, utilisation, and storage, which can reduce the overall carbon intensity of coal based production.

As India balances rapid economic expansion with climate commitments under the Paris Agreement and its Nationally Determined Contributions, coal gasification represents a pragmatic transition tool. It does not eliminate coal from the system, but fundamentally redefines its role from a high emission fuel to a flexible industrial resource that supports both energy security and a gradual shift toward a lower carbon future.

The technology

Coal gasification is a process that converts solid coal into a gaseous fuel called syngas. Instead of burning coal directly, it is heated at high temperatures in a controlled environment with limited oxygen and steam. This chemical transformation breaks coal into its core components, mainly carbon monoxide, hydrogen, carbon dioxide, and smaller hydrocarbons.

Unlike combustion, which releases energy by burning coal, gasification extracts the chemical value embedded in coal. This makes it fundamentally different, which means that coal is no longer just a fuel for electricity, but a raw material for producing industrial chemicals and cleaner fuels.

Why it matters now

India’s energy system is undergoing simultaneous pressures. On one side, electricity demand is rising with industrialisation, urbanisation, and digital expansion including artificial intelligence. On the other, climate commitments require a steady reduction in emission intensity, expansion of non fossil energy, and creation of additional carbon sinks. Coal gasification offers a bridge between these two competing demands. It allows India to continue utilising its abundant domestic coal while significantly reducing environmental impact compared to direct combustion. More importantly, it expands the utility of coal far beyond power generation. A mixture of hydrogen and carbon monoxide produced via coal gasification, acts as a feedstock for chemical and energy products. Key uses include manufacturing synthetic natural gas, methanol, ethanol, ammonia, urea, and hydrogen, supporting industrial efficiency and energy transition efforts.

Import substitution is one of the strongest drivers of coal gasification in India. India currently imports a significant portion of its methanol, ammonia, and even natural gas based feedstocks. These imports create vulnerability in both price and supply chains. By converting coal into chemicals domestically, India can reduce dependence on imported fertilisers and petrochemical inputs. This aligns with the government’s vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat by strengthening domestic manufacturing, energy self-sufficiency, and industrial resilience.