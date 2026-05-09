Decoding Didi’s refusal to resign

Outgoing West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s dramatic rejection of the adverse assembly election results and her refusal to resign from her post made experts scratch their heads as the spectre of a potential constitutional crisis. The poll results, announced on May 4, showed a landslide victory for the BJP, which bagged 207 seats in the 294-seat assembly, while the TMC could win only in 80 constituencies.

Under the country’s parliamentary system, power transfers at the Centre and in the states have always been smooth as political leaders rarely deviated from established norms. In Tamil Nadu and Kerala, which also went to polls along with Bengal and had the ruling parties voted out, the incumbent chief ministers graciously accepted defeat and submitted their resignation letters to their respective governors.

The Bengal test

But in West Bengal, the statute book was put to test after Mamata took a defiant stance alleging large-scale electoral manipulation in over 100 assembly segments. She repeatedly said she would rather be dismissed by the governor than put in her papers, raising questions about the real intent behind her outburst: “I will not resign, I did not lose.”

The state cabinet, led by Mamata, continued to remain in office until its five-year tenure ended on May 7. Governor R N Ravi dissolved it by invoking Article 174(2)(b) of the Constitution. With the dissolution, Mamata’s refusal to resign became infructuous but her unusual act gave rise to several legal and constitutional questions.

Governor’s options

According to most legal and constitutional experts, the governor has two options. The first is to remove the chief minister under Article 164 of the Constitution, which says the CM holds office at the pleasure of the governor. This means the governor can dismiss a CM invoking the ‘doctrine of pleasure’. “The governor cannot exercise the Doctrine of Pleasure under normal circumstances when the CM continues to have a majority in the assembly. But in an extraordinary situation like this when the CM says ‘I refuse to resign’, she can be easily asked to step down and a new person be administered oath,” said senior advocate Vikas Singh, president, Supreme Court Bar Association.

The second option is to dissolve the assembly after completion of the five-year tenure under Article 174. In West Bengal, the governor chose the second option and likely avoided further counter reactions from the mercurial TMC chief.

Reasons and logic

Mamata is a seasoned politician who would not have acted in the way she did without having something in mind. Some reports said since the TMC is planning to move court against the election results, if she resigns, it might weaken her case. To substantiate this argument, the reports quoted the case of Uddhav Thackeray, who resigned as Maharashtra chief minister in 2022 in the wake of a vertical split in his party without facing a floor test ordered by the governor. When the petition against the governor’s decision to invite Shiv Sena rebel Eknath Shinde to form government reached the Supreme Court, the CJI-led bench observed that it could have re-instated Thackeray had he not resigned.