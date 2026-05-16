The hidden fragility of India’s fertiliser economy

In March 1952, when Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru inaugurated the Sindri fertiliser factory in present-day Jharkhand, he called it a “temple of modern India”. The phrase captured the mood of a young republic trying to emerge from centuries of hunger, colonial underdevelopment, and chronic food shortages through planned industrialisation.

India at independence was an overwhelmingly agrarian country, yet its agriculture remained technologically backward and perilously vulnerable to droughts, famines and low productivity. Farmers relied mainly on cattle manure, compost, crop residue, and green manure. Fertiliser use was minimal. Domestic production capacity was almost nonexistent.

In the 1950s and 1960s, India depended heavily on imports, particularly American grain shipments under the PL-480 programme. The fear of famine hovered over policymaking. The state viewed fertiliser not merely as an industrial commodity but as a strategic instrument of survival.

That anxiety shaped the next seven decades of Indian agriculture.

The rise of the fertiliser economy

Sindri was India’s first major state-owned fertiliser plant. It produced ammonium sulphate and later became the country’s first producer of urea and ammonium nitrate-sulphate. It also had its own captive power plant. In many ways, it became the prototype for the fertiliser economy India would build after independence. The Fertiliser Corporation of India was established in 1961. Over time, large state-linked enterprises such as Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers, IFFCO, and KRIBHCO emerged as central pillars of the agricultural policy. Plants were built across the country at Nangal, Trombay, Hazira, Namrup, Jagdishpur, Talcher, and Ramagundam.

But the real rupture came with the Green Revolution in the late 1960s. India introduced high-yielding variety seeds, irrigation, pesticides, mechanisation, and intensive fertiliser use. Foodgrain output surged. Wheat and rice production climbed sharply. India gradually moved away from dependence on imported grain. Yet the Green Revolution created a new dependence even as it solved an old one.

The new seed varieties required large amounts of nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium. Traditional farming systems had operated through organic nutrient cycles and mixed cropping patterns. The new model depended on industrial chemical inputs delivered at scale. That dependence now stretches far beyond Indian farms. It reaches deep into shipping corridors, gas fields, mineral deposits, and geopolitical fault lines spread across the globe.

The urea trap

Over time, fertiliser consumption in India rose exponentially. But the growth was distorted. Successive governments heavily subsidised urea because nitrogen produced rapid visible gains in crop yield. Urea became politically untouchable. Prices were kept artificially low even as phosphatic and potassic fertilisers became costlier after partial liberalisation in the 1990s.