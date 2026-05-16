Will India temper its bullion habit?

With the Ministry of Finance announcing an increase in the import duty on gold and silver from 6% to 15%, there has been a tremor in investor sentiment, the bullion market, and among consumers. Among the sharpest interventions in the bullion market since the import curbs of 2013, the decision came amid heightened geopolitical uncertainty from the West Asia crisis.

Aimed at addressing the challenge of depleting foreign exchange reserves, the policy also strikes at the core of one of India's deepest consumer relationships with precious metals. From wedding purchases in small-town India to urban investment demand for bars and coins, gold has been integral to household savings, social customs, and financial security across generations. India is one of the world's largest gold importers, having brought in 721.05 metric tonnes worth $71.98 billion in 2025-26.

Rationale behind import duty hike

The announcement came two days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to citizens to stop purchasing gold for a year.

"India's foreign exchange resources must be prioritised towards essential imports such as crude oil, fertilisers, industrial raw materials, defence requirements, critical technologies and capital goods," an official from the ministry said.

According to Rahul Ahluwalia, founder-director of the Foundation for Economic Development and a former NITI Aayog official, India's foreign exchange reserves have already dropped by $7.79 billion in a week. "The gold duty hike is meant to slow dollar drain. Whether it works or triggers a revival in smuggling, as it did before 2024, is a question economists are watching," he said.

The PM's call signalled that policymakers increasingly view bullion imports as a macroeconomic vulnerability. The customs duty increase is also accompanied by quantitative restrictions, including a 100-kg limit on certain gold imports, reflecting a broader attempt to curb inbound shipments. With higher duties, prices are expected to rise further domestically. Finance ministry officials argue that precious metals, while culturally significant, are predominantly consumption- and investment-driven, leading to substantial foreign exchange outflows. Unlike energy, manufacturing inputs or technology, gold is relatively less linked to productive industrial activity — making reduced imports an effective lever to ease pressure on the current account deficit.