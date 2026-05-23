Chola legacy in copper

The recent return of the 11th-century Anaimangalam copper plates from the Netherlands to India after nearly three centuries has put the spotlight on one of our important archival traditions: copper plate charters. The repatriation, completed during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the Netherlands, brought back a set of Chola-period records from Leiden University, where they had remained after being taken away during the colonial era.

Under powerful dynasties such as the Cholas, important royal orders were often engraved on copper sheets bound together by a metal ring and authenticated with a royal seal. Unlike palm-leaf manuscripts, which deteriorated over time, copper was durable, making it ideal for preserving permanent records. These charters functioned as legal title deeds, royal edicts and institutional records. Historians have relied heavily on these records.

All the major Chola copper plates such as Udayendiram, Velanjeri, Anbil, Anaimangalam, Tiruvalangadu and Esalam have Sanskrit and Tamil sections. They begin with the Sanskrit part, the prashasti, and open with an invocation to a deity, usually Vishnu or Siva. The Udayendiram copper plates (Parantaka Chola, 922 CE), for instance, start with a salutation to “Padmanabha Vishnu and Siva, the two poems set to two very distinct and beautiful Sanskrit metres, Vasantatilaka and Rathoddhata,” writes Prathik Murali, currently pursuing research in the Department of Religion at the University of Florida. (Vasantatilaka may sound familiar to people, for the Venkatesa Suprabhatam is also composed in the same metre. The invocation in the Udayendiram copper plates predates it by nearly five centuries!). After the invocation, the copper plates trace the Chola line through Puranic ancestors such as Brahma, Marichi, Kashyapa, Surya, Manu and Ikshvaku. The Charala copper plates of Virarajendra Chola also mention Rama as their ancestor, notes author T S Krishnan.

The prashasti then brings in celebrated early Cholas remembered in Tamil Sangam tradition such as Karikala, Kochchenganan and Perunarkilli and praises them in sonorous Sanskrit. The section later moves to historical genealogy. For instance, the Velanjeri plates name Ottriyuran as the father of Vijayalaya, the founder of the imperial line of the Cholas. Some plates also preserve the names of those involved in making the record; the Velanjeri and Anbil plates name him as Virachola Mahatacchan, note Ve Mahadevan and Ka Sankaranarayanan in the book Sozhar Cheppedugal.