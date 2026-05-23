GDP +31: UN's new proposal

A new UN report challenges nearly a century of economic orthodoxy. For decades, one three-letter abbreviation has shaped the fate of nations. Governments rise and fall on it. International loans are sanctioned or cancelled on the basis of it. Newspapers report it like a sports score. Gross Domestic Product, or GDP, has become, in the words of the UN’s new expert group, “the number by which the world judges itself.” A new report released this year by a Secretary-General-appointed High-Level Expert Group asks the world to stop judging itself so narrowly. It asks governments to count what truly shapes human life.

The report, titled “Counting What Counts: A Compass of Progress for People and Planet”, proposes a 31-indicator dashboard that sits beside GDP. It includes measures of health, inequality, environmental quality, social cohesion and institutional trust. This is the first time the United Nations has produced such a proposal directly at the request of Member States. The report arrives at a moment when the limits of GDP are no longer a fringe academic complaint. They are visible in everyday political life.

GDP tells only part of the story

To grasp the core of the debate, we have a great domestic example. Gujarat, long celebrated as India’s growth engine, regularly records one of the highest Gross State Domestic Products in the country. Kerala, by contrast, occupies a lower position in GDP rankings.

However, the social indicators juxtapose a diametrically contrasting portrayal. Kerala’s literacy rate stands near 96%, the highest in India. Its infant mortality rate resembles that of several middle-income European countries. Life expectancy, female workforce participation, and public health outcomes in Kerala remain stronger than in states with far larger economies. Gujarat, despite its economic opulence, trails on several of these measures. This is not an anomaly. On the contrary, it presents one of the starkest Indian examples that reveals the inherent limitation identified by the UN report. GDP measures the volume of economic activity. And it stops there. Every other aspect of human life remains unrecognised in that metric.