Anatomy of fuel prices in India

In New Delhi, petrol now costs about ₹102.12 a litre. In Mumbai it is around ₹111.18, in Kolkata ₹113.51, and in Hyderabad ₹115.73. For India’s 140 crore people, these figures are more than statistics. Fuel prices shape commuting costs, freight rates, food prices and, ultimately, inflation itself. The reasons lie in a combination of factors: heavy taxation, dependence on imported crude oil, exchange-rate movements, global energy market volatility and long-standing structural constraints in domestic energy production.

Tax anatomy: More than half the price is govt levy

The pricing framework of imported fuel in India operates as a sequence of compounding values. By adjusting our calculation to reflect the real-world International Brent Crude price of $93.20 per barrel and a currency exchange rate of ₹94.99 per dollar, the absolute cost of raw crude oil lands at ₹68 per litre. When Oil Marketing Company (OMC) overheads, the true baseline Central Excise Duty of ₹21.90 per litre, and dealer margins are sequentially added, they establish the actual baseline price charged to retail outlets. State-level dynamics then dictate the final consumer outgo; in Delhi, a 19.40% local Value Added Tax (VAT) applied directly onto the dealer’s price pushes the final actual sticker price to ₹102.12 per litre. Table 1 shows the real-world pricing breakup for the National Capital.

Why is there a huge price difference among different states and cities? States impose VAT according their priorities, as it directly contributes to the coffers (Table 2, at the end).

Excise duty arc: A decade of fiscal extraction

When the current government took office in May 2014, central excise duty on petrol stood at ₹9.48 per litre. As global crude prices collapsed—from more than $100 per barrel in 2014 to below $50 by early 2016—the Union government repeatedly increased fuel taxes. Between November 2014 and January 2016, excise duty on petrol was raised around 10 times, adding roughly ₹12 per litre and taking the rate to about ₹21.48. On March 14, 2020, the government increased excise duty by ₹3 per litre on petrol and diesel. Less than two months later, on May 6, 2020, with international crude prices near historic lows and Brent trading below $30 per barrel, it raised petrol excise duty by another `10 per litre and diesel duty by `13 per litre. The move pushed central excise on petrol to a record `32.98 per litre—the highest in Indian history. At prevailing retail prices, central excise alone accounts for well over a quarter of the pump price and, in several cities, more than one-third.