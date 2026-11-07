A longer march on the Agnipath

Barely weeks before the first batch of Agniveers was to start heading home, the government carried out the biggest course correction yet in its contentious Agnipath scheme. The 75% of serving Agniveers who were to be released after four years will now get a two-year "second tour of duty". Every one of them who makes the grade will then get a shot at permanent absorption into the regular cadre. The change, for now, applies only to some three lakh Agniveers already in uniform.

The reprieve has come in the nick of time for the around 18,300 first-batch Agniveers who were to be discharged in phases from mid-November. The timing, too, has not gone unnoticed. The move comes in the wake of the Gen Z protests that brought tens of thousands of youngsters onto the streets this summer and ahead of crucial assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Uttarakhand early next year. Agniveers, inducted between the ages of 17.5 and 21, are Gen Z themselves. And the three poll-bound states are among the biggest feeders for the armed forces. UP sends the largest number of soldiers to the Army, while Punjab and Uttarakhand, with barely 2% and under 1% of the country's population, account for 8.1% and 5.4% of its jawans and JCOs.

The Congress termed the move a "U-turn", while the government insists it rests on a four-year assessment of how the Agniveers have performed. Beyond the political crossfire, however, lie the questions that matter most to Agniveers and their families, from pay and pension to seniority and marriage.

Why was Agniveer brought in the first place?

The Covid pandemic set the stage. Army recruitment was frozen in March 2020 and stayed shut for over two years, even as soldiers kept retiring. By mid-2022, the 12-lakh-strong force was short of around 1.25 lakh soldiers. Aspirants who had cleared their physical and medical tests were left in the lurch, waiting for a written exam that never came.

Agnipath, announced in June 2022, replaced the decades-old system under which jawans served 15 years or more and retired with a lifelong pension. The pending recruitment was shelved, with a one-time relaxation of the upper age limit to 23 for that year.