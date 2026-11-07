Diwali celebrations coincide with worsening air. Here’s how to stay safer

BENGALURU, India: For people across South Asia, especially in northern India, Diwali celebrations coincide with the return of hazardous winter air, raising concerns about how to celebrate safely.

Winter also brings severe smog to parts of Pakistan and China, where warmer air can act as a lid, trapping colder air and pollution near the ground. In eastern Europe, burning coal and wood to heat homes also adds to winter pollution. Western Hemisphere countries, meanwhile, face their own seasonal air-quality problems, as summer wildfires send smoke across vast areas of the United States and Canada.

Experts say no matter where you live or when you face pollution, simple steps such as checking the air quality index, wearing a well-fitting mask and using air purifiers can reduce exposure to harmful pollutants.

An estimated 1 billion people worldwide celebrate Diwali, a holiday of Hindus and Jains with ties to ancient epics such as the Ramayana. Fireworks traditionally set off during the holiday, which starts Sunday, can make polluted air more dangerous.

As Diwali approaches, here are ways to reduce exposure to polluted air.

Check the air before heading out

Fireworks add a sharp burst of pollution to a much bigger problem. Across India, Pakistan and other parts of South Asia, traffic, factories, dust from construction and burning of crop residues and waste foul the air. Weak winds and stagnant winter air allow that pollution to build up.

“Poor air quality is our all-year-round problem in our country,” said Shweta Narayan, a public health expert at the Global Climate and Health Alliance. Narayan said firecrackers add to the problem.