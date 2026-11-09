Row over Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board’s proposal for uniform Friday sermons

The Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board’s proposal to introduce common themes for Friday sermons across mosques, shrines and religious institutions in the Union Territory has been shelved following objections from political leaders and religious organisations.

The Board said the idea was to promote religious awareness and social harmony and address issues such as drug abuse. Instead, it triggered a wider debate over religious autonomy, the authority of Imams and the role of a statutory body in matters of faith.

At the heart of the controversy was a fundamental question: can an administrative institution influence what is preached from the mosque pulpit, even if the stated objective is to address social concerns?

The episode also highlighted the distinction between religious scholars voluntarily coordinating sermons and an initiative perceived to have the backing of a government-appointed body.

What is the Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board and how did it come into existence?

The Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board is a statutory institution responsible for the management, regulation, protection and development of Waqf properties across the Union Territory.

The institution earlier known as "Idara Auqaf Islamia" was formed in 1940. On August 31, 1973, it was resolved that the Idara Auqaf-i-Islamia be transformed into a trust called the "All Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Auqaf Trust". The Trust remained under the influence of the National Conference until 2002, when then Chief Minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed dissolved it and replaced it with a state-controlled body, the Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board, in September 2003.

Following the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A and the reorganisation of the erstwhile State of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories, the legal and administrative framework governing Waqf was brought in line with the applicable national framework.