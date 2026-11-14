Making your neighbourhood healthcare system safe

The National Commission for Allied and Healthcare Professionals (NCAHP) on November 3 released the Draft Provisional Registration of Allied and Healthcare Professionals Regulations, 2026. The draft sets out eligibility requirements and aims to establish a uniform, transparent procedure for granting provisional registration to people practising allied and healthcare professions recognised under the National Commission for Allied and Healthcare Professions Act, 2021.

The proposal aims to bring greater uniformity, transparency and accountability to professional registration while creating structured opportunities for eligible practitioners to enhance their qualifications and competencies in line with prescribed standards.

What is in it for the patient?

The draft proposes that only those who are registered with the Centre for Allied and Healthcare Professionals can practice. This is to ensure patient safety and regulate the services spread across India. Those who are not enrolled with the central register, but are practicing, will now have to get a provisional registration. But this will require them to upgrade their skills, meet the educational qualification criteria proposed by the NCAHP to get central or state registration to practice. If they fail to meet the required skillset, then they will not be able to practice any more in India.

What are the categories of allied and healthcare professionals?

NCAHP Act covers 57 allied and healthcare professions categorised under 10 broad categories. They include: biotechnologist, biochemist, cell geneticist, microbiologist, molecular biologist, molecular geneticist, burn care technologist, advanced care paramedic, physiotherapist, operation theatre technologists, dietician, nutritionist, medical physicist, nuclear medicine technologist, social workers, psychiatric social worker, HIV counsellors, etc.

Who is eligible to apply for the provisional registration?

The applicant needs a minimum educational qualification of matriculation or equivalent and must have subsequently obtained the relevant qualification for the respective recognised profession and engaged in providing services in the profession. The person should reside in the state where they intend to register. Most importantly, the regulation says that no application for provisional registration will be accepted after two years from the date these regulations commence.