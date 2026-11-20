What is the PLI scheme and what does it aim to achieve?

The scheme gives companies financial incentives for increasing sales of goods made in India, provided they meet specified investment and production conditions.

It covers 14 sectors, including electronics, pharmaceuticals, automobiles, batteries, textiles, solar modules, food processing and speciality steel. With an allocation of Rs 1.91 lakh crore, it aims to expand manufacturing, attract investment, create jobs, increase exports and reduce dependence on imports. It also seeks to help companies adopt better technology and develop local suppliers. The incentives are available for a fixed period to prevent companies from becoming dependent on government support.

How much has the government committed, and what has it achieved in return?

The schemes have a combined allocation of Rs 1,91,049 crore. By March 2026, the government had paid out Rs 35,354 crore, or 18.51% of this amount.

The low share of payments does not necessarily mean slow implementation. Companies receive incentives only after meeting investment, production and other conditions. Payments therefore increase as factories are set up and production begins.

By March 2026, the schemes had attracted Rs 2,40,138 crore in investment, generated Rs 22,66,412 crore in production and sales, and created 8,49,069 jobs.

However, all this production cannot be credited to PLI. Some companies might have invested and increased production even without incentives. The assessment therefore examines how much additional investment and production the schemes have generated. This is essential to judge their actual return on public money.

Is India developing manufacturing capabilities or mainly paying companies to assemble products here?

The assessment finds that India has increased production capacity and improved technology in some industries. But several sectors still depend on imported components and focus mainly on assembling finished products.

Mobile phones show both the progress and the gaps. Production rose from around Rs 18,000 crore in 2014–15 to Rs 5.45 lakh crore in 2024–25, while exports increased from about Rs 1,500 crore to more than Rs 2 lakh crore. The share of phones sold in India that are made domestically rose from 26% to 99.2% in later years.

Yet displays, batteries and printed circuit board assemblies are still imported. Telecom faces a similar problem. Production, investment, exports and employment have increased, but India still imports high-value components and remains largely involved in final assembly.

There has been greater progress in air conditioners and LED lights. The share of product value made in India rose from 20% in 2019–20 to 55% in 2024–25. The assessment links this to local component manufacturing and technology transfer from global companies.

Solar module manufacturing capacity grew nearly 15 times, from around 8 GW in March 2021 to nearly 116 GW in October 2025. About 24 GW, or 20.7%, came directly from PLI-supported projects.

Why has production worth Rs 22.66 lakh crore created only 8.49 lakh jobs?

One reason is that companies invest in factories and machinery before production and recruitment begin. Jobs may increase as factories expand. The type of manufacturing also matters.

Semiconductors, batteries and advanced electronics require expensive machinery and specialised technology. They can generate high production with relatively few workers. Automation further reduces the need for labour.

The differences between sectors are clear. White goods had created more than 52,703 jobs by March 2026, while automobiles and auto components had created 22,833. Solar manufacturing has generated relatively few jobs compared with its investment and capacity. Food processing has created around 3.29 lakh jobs because it employs people across agriculture, processing, storage and distribution.

Which sectors have benefited most from PLI?

The assessment identifies large-scale electronics, pharmaceuticals, food processing, drones, medical devices and white goods as sectors showing strong progress. Telecom and automobiles have also recorded higher investment and production.

Large-scale electronics, with an allocation of Rs 34,193 crore, has expanded mobile phone production, attracted Indian and foreign investment and increased exports.

Pharmaceuticals, with Rs 15,000 crore, has performed well in investment, production and employment. However, large companies have done better than MSMEs, particularly in exports.

The air-conditioner and LED scheme has attracted Rs 6,409 crore in investment and generated Rs 43,150 crore in production, with more components now being made in India.

Food processing has attracted Rs 9,207 crore, with larger companies in ready-to-eat foods and processed fruits and vegetables performing better.

Drones are an early success despite an allocation of just Rs 120 crore. The sector has recorded substantial incentive payments and growth in investment and production. However, limited employment and export data in some sectors make it difficult to assess their overall performance.

Why are batteries, IT hardware, textiles and speciality steel lagging?

Some industries need more time to build factories, develop technology and begin commercial production.

The Advanced Chemistry Cell battery scheme, with an allocation of Rs 18,100 crore, aims to create 50 GWh of battery-making capacity and another 5 GWh for specialised batteries. By the assessment period, however, only 1.4 GWh of capacity existed. Commercial production had not begun, and no incentives had been paid.

In IT hardware, only four companies had received incentives by March 2026, although most approved companies had started operations. Production fell during the transition from the earlier scheme before recovering in 2024–25.

Textiles recorded Rs 8,117 crore in investment, Rs 11,241 crore in sales and 33,427 jobs. But the short implementation period and incomplete reporting make it difficult to establish how much additional production and employment the scheme has generated.

Speciality steel attracted Rs 23,896 crore in investment, recorded sales of 2,774 thousand tonnes and created 14,138 jobs. Yet only one company had received incentives, and there is limited evidence of production growing beyond its earlier trend.

Are MSMEs benefiting from the programme?

The benefits have been uneven. Large pharmaceutical companies have performed better than MSMEs, particularly in exports. Food processing shows a similar pattern, with larger companies doing better than Category 2 MSMEs.

Greater participation by smaller businesses is important because they can supply components and materials to large manufacturers. This would increase local sourcing, raise the share of value made in India and create jobs.

Can Indian manufacturers compete when government incentives end?

The schemes have fixed periods, after which companies must compete without government support. The assessment finds some progress towards this, but it is not yet clear whether all industries will be able to do so.

Solar manufacturers have rapidly expanded production capacity, but face falling international module prices because of excess production in China. Their ability to compete will depend on lower costs, better technology, more local components and reliable supplies of important raw materials.

Batteries face a bigger challenge. Without domestic technical expertise and reliable supplies of important components, factory capacity alone will not create a competitive industry.Mobile phones show that India can attract large manufacturers and become an important production and export base.

But making more components locally, developing technology and designs, investing in research and building Indian supplier networks will determine how much of the manufacturing value India retains.

What does NITI Aayog recommend?

It recommends a common system to measure investment, production, employment, exports, productivity and the share of value made in India. Companies should follow uniform reporting rules that specify what information they must provide, when they must provide it and how their results will be checked.

It also calls for stronger local supply chains, greater MSME participation and policies that support both manufacturing and demand for Indian-made goods.

Is PLI working, and what should India focus on next?

The schemes have helped attract investment and increase production. The next phase must move beyond assembling finished products to making more components, developing technology, involving more MSMEs and creating jobs. Companies must compete through better productivity, quality and lower costs rather than continued dependence on government incentives.

The real test will be whether factories can continue to produce and compete after government payments stop.