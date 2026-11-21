In June, Musadik Masood Malik threatened to "cut off those hands" that tried to stop Pakistan's share of the Indus waters. This weekend, he is at Delhi's Purana Qila, talking civilization at the first Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Civilisational Dialogue Forum. He is the first Pakistani federal minister to set foot in India since Operation Sindoor.

Malik was not New Delhi's pick. Under SCO practice, the host must invite every member state and India's invitation went to Pakistan's culture minister, Aurangzeb Khan Khichi. Islamabad sent Malik instead.

The forum itself is India's idea, pitched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the SCO summit in Tianjin last year. Inaugurating it on Friday, Modi said that with the world consumed by war and unrest, India was choosing to talk about civilizations because "cultural connection serves as the strongest guarantee for global peace".

But why would India build a forum on heritage inside a grouping set up to fight terrorism? And does a Pakistani minister in the hall mean anything for ties frozen since Pahalgam?

First, what is the SCO and why is it named after Shanghai?

The SCO traces its origins to a border-security arrangement with China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan inking a pact in Shanghai 30 years ago to build military confidence along frontiers left unsettled by the Soviet collapse. With Uzbekistan joining in 2001, the 'Shanghai Five' became the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation.

Security remains its principal mandate and members have committed themselves to combating the 'three evils' of terrorism, separatism and extremism through a Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure headquartered in Tashkent. Its guiding ethos, the 'Shanghai Spirit', also includes respect for civilisational diversity, and it is this principle India now wants to bring to the fore.

India and Pakistan were admitted as full members in 2017 and Iran and Belarus followed, taking the membership to 10. Together, the member states account for more than 40% of the world's population and about a quarter of global GDP.