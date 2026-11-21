In June, Musadik Masood Malik threatened to "cut off those hands" that tried to stop Pakistan's share of the Indus waters. This weekend, he is at Delhi's Purana Qila, talking civilization at the first Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Civilisational Dialogue Forum. He is the first Pakistani federal minister to set foot in India since Operation Sindoor.
Malik was not New Delhi's pick. Under SCO practice, the host must invite every member state and India's invitation went to Pakistan's culture minister, Aurangzeb Khan Khichi. Islamabad sent Malik instead.
The forum itself is India's idea, pitched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the SCO summit in Tianjin last year. Inaugurating it on Friday, Modi said that with the world consumed by war and unrest, India was choosing to talk about civilizations because "cultural connection serves as the strongest guarantee for global peace".
But why would India build a forum on heritage inside a grouping set up to fight terrorism? And does a Pakistani minister in the hall mean anything for ties frozen since Pahalgam?
First, what is the SCO and why is it named after Shanghai?
The SCO traces its origins to a border-security arrangement with China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan inking a pact in Shanghai 30 years ago to build military confidence along frontiers left unsettled by the Soviet collapse. With Uzbekistan joining in 2001, the 'Shanghai Five' became the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation.
Security remains its principal mandate and members have committed themselves to combating the 'three evils' of terrorism, separatism and extremism through a Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure headquartered in Tashkent. Its guiding ethos, the 'Shanghai Spirit', also includes respect for civilisational diversity, and it is this principle India now wants to bring to the fore.
India and Pakistan were admitted as full members in 2017 and Iran and Belarus followed, taking the membership to 10. Together, the member states account for more than 40% of the world's population and about a quarter of global GDP.
For India, the SCO means a regular seat at the table with Russia and China and a foothold in Central Asia, which it cannot reach by land. It has also been a battleground. At Qingdao last year, barely two months after Pahalgam, a draft statement by SCO defence ministers left out the attack but name-checked terror in Balochistan. Rajnath Singh refused to sign it. The leaders' Tianjin Declaration later condemned Pahalgam by name.
What is the forum and how does cultural diplomacy work?
The culture ministry and the MEA are jointly running the forum, which has brought delegations from China, Iran and the Central Asian states to Delhi for sessions on art, architecture, manuscripts and religious traditions. Before opening it, Modi toured Astitva, an exhibition tracing Delhi's history from around 1200 BC to 1200 CE and a pavilion displaying an 18th-century illustrated Mahabharata scroll. The theme is ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ or the world is one family.
Cultural diplomacy is the use of heritage, language, arts and ideas to build goodwill abroad. Exhibitions, scholarships and academic exchanges make a country familiar to others, and that familiarity slowly turns into trust and influence that trade deals alone cannot buy. American political scientist Joseph Nye called this soft power. Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat put it more simply. "Dialogue leads to recognition, and recognition leads to influence," he said ahead of the forum.
The SCO is where this matters most for India. In Central Asia, India cannot match China's money and has no direct land route into the region. What it does have is history, from the Buddhism that travelled north out of India to centuries of Persian exchange.
China, meanwhile, has built its influence in the region through Belt and Road infrastructure, trade and connectivity. Since 2023, it has also promoted President Xi Jinping's Global Civilization Initiative, which calls for greater exchanges between civilisations. India's initiative offers a different route to influence, built on history rather than economic leverage. By placing civilisational dialogue on the SCO agenda, New Delhi is seeking to ensure that its engagement with Central Asia is not confined to the economic and security frameworks in which Beijing has a considerable head start.
Modi used his inaugural address to set out what the forum should deliver, insisting it was "not merely a ceremonial platform". He urged member states to use technology and AI to bring ancient manuscripts and rare texts to new audiences. He also proposed joint museum exhibitions, exchanges of scholars and closer cooperation on cultural tourism.
The most tangible gains may come through UNESCO, whose heritage list already includes Indian living traditions such as yoga and the Kumbh Mela. Each country can nominate only one tradition of its own a year, as per UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage rules, but Shekhawat has said joint bids by several countries are not bound by that limit. He cited mehendi, which India shares with much of its neighbourhood, as an example.
Why is Pakistan here and why did it send Malik?
India had little choice, since the SCO works by consensus and, by established practice, the host of an SCO event invites every member, rivals included. India did the same in 2023, when Pakistan's then foreign minister, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, attended the SCO foreign ministers' meeting in Goa. The MEA has called this weekend's forum a "multilateral event within the SCO framework", and officials say it has nothing to do with bilateral ties.
Pakistan's current role makes it even harder to sideline as it chairs the SCO for 2026-27 and hosts the leaders' summit next year. Lahore is the bloc's tourism and cultural capital for the same period.
Pakistan has not clarified why it sent its climate change minister instead of its culture minister, and the choice carries baggage. Malik has been one of Pakistan's loudest critics of India's decision to hold the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance after the Pahalgam attack.
How is India handling the visit and why is the Opposition up in arms?
The government has treated Malik strictly as an SCO delegate. He was received at the airport by a director from the culture ministry and an under-secretary from the MEA's Pakistan-Afghanistan-Iran division, officials said. It’s the same level of reception given to every SCO delegation.
Outside the forum, Malik's movements have been restricted. He has been permitted to visit the Taj Mahal in the company of Pakistan High Commission officials, sources said. His request to visit the Nizamuddin Dargah, the Sufi shrine of Hazrat Nizamuddin Auliya, was declined on security grounds, they added. The MEA has not commented on record.
The Opposition, meanwhile, has trained its guns on the government. Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate accused it of "rubbing salt into the wounds" of the families of the Pahalgam victims. "Terrorism and dialogue cannot go hand in hand," said Congress MP Pramod Tiwari, even as Samajwadi Party leader Fakhrul Hasan Chand claimed India's foreign policy had been compromised.
Can shared heritage bridge the India-Pakistan divide?
Shared heritage gives India and Pakistan more common ground than almost any other pair in the SCO, but it has also become part of their quarrel. Takshashila, one of the ancient seats of learning on the forum's agenda, lies in Pakistan today, as do the Indus Valley cities of Harappa and Mohenjodaro. Shekhawat has argued that the two civilisations evolved in parallel. Yet, Pakistani leaders have often invoked Mohenjodaro and Harappa to press their claims on the Indus waters, and Islamabad has sent the minister most identified with that dispute.
What cultural dialogue can do is keep a room open without either side having to make a political concession. India has used that space to put its concerns on record. At the SCO heads of government meeting in Dushanbe last month, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said there could be no justification for terrorism and no double standards in tackling it, with Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar present. India has, in effect, kept cultural engagement and political normalisation on separate tracks.
Does the visit signal a thaw?
Neither capital is presenting the visit as a thaw and the MEA maintains there has been "no change in policy on Pakistan since Pahalgam", while Pakistan's Foreign Office calls the SCO a "mini-lateral organisation". The two countries still deal with each other through chargés d'affaires rather than high commissioners and trade curbs and reciprocal airspace bans remain in place.
The grouping's own geopolitics will test India's approach. Pakistan holds the SCO chair, and China, its closest strategic partner, remains one of the grouping's most influential members. India's challenge is to stay engaged with a grouping shaped largely by Beijing and Moscow without letting its position on terrorism be diluted. The forum will be judged on whether it produces more than symbolism, from joint UNESCO nominations to a second edition.