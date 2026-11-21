The Kerala High Court recently suggested that lawmakers revisit the age limit for juvenile status and consider bringing it down from 18 to 16 years. Justice A Badharudeen proffered this view by pointing to what he perceived as a trend of adolescents committing serious crimes and having the maturity to understand the impact of their actions by the age of 16. Keralam Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala has also written to Union home minister Amit Shah and Women and Child Development Minister Annpurna Devi urging them to take measures to amend the Juvenile Justice Act to give due consideration to the agony of their victims. Experts, however, argue against these ideas and point out that the JJ Act already allows children above the age of 16 to be tried as adults in cases of heinous crimes.

Why has the Kerala High Court raised the issue?

The court was hearing a petition by journalist Vinod Vikraman Pillai to enforce Sections 15A and 15B of the Kerala Abkari Act, which prohibit the sale, service and consumption of liquor by people below 23. The court cited the October 11 Nedumbassery crash, in which a Mini Cooper allegedly driven by a 19-year-old under the influence of alcohol hit a scooter and killed three persons.

On November 13, Justice A Badharudeen admitted the petition and asked the excise commissioner to report on enforcement. He referred to fatal accidents involving people below 18 and urged legislatures to consider a juvenile age threshold of 16. Chennithala's letter came in the wake of a series of crimes allegedly committed by juveniles.

How does the Juvenile Justice Act define children?

Section 2(12) of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015 defines a child as “a person who has not completed 18 years of age”. Criminal responsibility is a separate matter. The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita separately exempts children below seven from criminal responsibility and provides a conditional exemption for those above seven and below 12, depending on their maturity or understanding.

What about heinous crimes?

Section 15 of the JJ Act requires the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) to conduct a preliminary assessment when a child who has completed 16 years is accused of a heinous offence. The Act defines a heinous offence as one for which the minimum punishment under the relevant law is imprisonment for seven years or more. The Board assesses the child’s mental and physical capacity to commit the offence, ability to understand its consequences and the circumstances in which it was allegedly committed. It may seek help from psychologists, psychosocial workers, or other experts. If the Board considers that an adult trial may be needed, it can transfer the case to the Children’s Court. The court then decides whether to try the child as an adult or conduct an inquiry as the JJB would.