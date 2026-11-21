The Kerala High Court recently suggested that lawmakers revisit the age limit for juvenile status and consider bringing it down from 18 to 16 years. Justice A Badharudeen proffered this view by pointing to what he perceived as a trend of adolescents committing serious crimes and having the maturity to understand the impact of their actions by the age of 16. Keralam Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala has also written to Union home minister Amit Shah and Women and Child Development Minister Annpurna Devi urging them to take measures to amend the Juvenile Justice Act to give due consideration to the agony of their victims. Experts, however, argue against these ideas and point out that the JJ Act already allows children above the age of 16 to be tried as adults in cases of heinous crimes.
Why has the Kerala High Court raised the issue?
The court was hearing a petition by journalist Vinod Vikraman Pillai to enforce Sections 15A and 15B of the Kerala Abkari Act, which prohibit the sale, service and consumption of liquor by people below 23. The court cited the October 11 Nedumbassery crash, in which a Mini Cooper allegedly driven by a 19-year-old under the influence of alcohol hit a scooter and killed three persons.
On November 13, Justice A Badharudeen admitted the petition and asked the excise commissioner to report on enforcement. He referred to fatal accidents involving people below 18 and urged legislatures to consider a juvenile age threshold of 16. Chennithala's letter came in the wake of a series of crimes allegedly committed by juveniles.
How does the Juvenile Justice Act define children?
Section 2(12) of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015 defines a child as “a person who has not completed 18 years of age”. Criminal responsibility is a separate matter. The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita separately exempts children below seven from criminal responsibility and provides a conditional exemption for those above seven and below 12, depending on their maturity or understanding.
What about heinous crimes?
Section 15 of the JJ Act requires the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) to conduct a preliminary assessment when a child who has completed 16 years is accused of a heinous offence. The Act defines a heinous offence as one for which the minimum punishment under the relevant law is imprisonment for seven years or more. The Board assesses the child’s mental and physical capacity to commit the offence, ability to understand its consequences and the circumstances in which it was allegedly committed. It may seek help from psychologists, psychosocial workers, or other experts. If the Board considers that an adult trial may be needed, it can transfer the case to the Children’s Court. The court then decides whether to try the child as an adult or conduct an inquiry as the JJB would.
What happens after the child is tried as an adult?
If the Children’s Court finds that the child has committed the offence after an adult trial, Section 19(3) requires the child to be placed in a place of safety until the age of 21. The child must receive reformative services such as education, skill development, counselling and psychiatric support. At 21, the court assesses the person’s progress and whether they can contribute to society. It may release them under conditions and monitoring, or direct them to serve the remainder of the term in jail. The Act bars the death penalty and life imprisonment without the possibility of release for a child.
Why was this provision introduced?
Under the JJ Act of 2000, everyone below the age of 18 was treated as a juvenile and dealt with under the juvenile justice system, irrespective of the offence. This provision came under public scrutiny after the 2012 Delhi gang rape, in which one of the accused was 17-years-old at the time of the offence. This sparked demands for older adolescents accused of serious crimes to face adult trials. In response, the Union government introduced the JJ Bill in 2014. Parliament passed it in 2015, replacing the 2000 Act. The new law, which came into force on January 15, 2016, introduced a provision allowing children aged 16 and above accused of heinous offences to be considered for an adult trial after an individual assessment by the JJB and a decision by the Children's Court.
What does data tell us about crimes by juveniles?
The National Crime Records Bureau's Crime in India 2024 report recorded 34,878 cases against juveniles, an increase of 11.2% from 31,365 in 2023. Police apprehended 42,633 juveniles in connection with these cases, of whom 33,129, or 77.7%, fell in the 16-18 age group. The report also recorded 3,208 cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, with 2,691 of them against children in the 16-18 age group. Notably, the POCSO Act does not recognise consent of a person under the age of 18, criminalising even consensual intimacy among adolescents.
Why do some child-rights advocates oppose a blanket reduction?
They contend that adolescence is a period of continuing development. The prefrontal cortex, which supports planning, judgement and impulse control, is among the last brain areas to mature. Peer relationships and social experiences can also influence risk-taking. Child-rights advocates argue that rehabilitation, education and reintegration should remain the priority when dealing with young offenders, who have better chances of reforming. The juvenile system provides counselling, psychological support, family involvement, probation and supervision. They ask why the existing system should not be strengthened first to ensure reformation.
How do other laws see the matter?
The UN Convention on the Rights of the Child, which India ratified, treats everyone below 18 as a child. The voting age in India and the age of consent under the POCSO Act are both 18. The minimum age of marriage is 18 for women and 21 for men. The age at which persons can drink alcohol varies by state -- Kerala sets 23 as the minimum age for consuming and being served alcohol. With regard to POCSO, in 2023, the Law Commission proposed limited judicial discretion at sentencing in cases related to consensual intimacy among adolescents above 16, including where the age gap is below three years, while retaining 18 as the age of consent. On January 9, 2026, the Supreme Court asked the Union law secretary to consider a "Romeo-Juliet" clause for genuine adolescent relationships. A month later, the Union government said it did not favour diluting the age of consent or creating exceptions. The law curtails certain rights and activities on the basis of age, raising the question as to why a person should be tried as an adult when the state does not believe he/she is mature enough to vote?
What social factors should the debate consider?
Youth violence rarely has a single cause. The World Health Organization (WHO) identifies several factors that can increase the risk of violent behaviour, including exposure to violence within the family, poor parental supervision, harsh or inconsistent discipline, weak parent-child relationships and association with delinquent peers. School disengagement, poverty, unemployment and wider economic inequalities also form part of the picture. These are risk factors that need attention. The WHO recommends positive parenting, supportive relationships between parents and children, and consistent, non-violent discipline. Schools can contribute through life-skills education that teaches children empathy, emotional regulation, problem-solving and peaceful conflict resolution. They must also provide safe learning environments, address bullying, and avoid corporal punishment and humiliating forms of discipline. Children experiencing distress or violence should have access to counselling and appropriate support, including support for their families.