More than three years after the Congress Cabinet decided to repeal Karnataka's anti-conversion law, the legislation remains in force. Minority organisations are demanding its complete withdrawal, while the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has warned against any move to scrap or dilute it. With the Winter Session beginning on December 2 in Belagavi, the Congress government faces a politically sensitive decision amid competing demands, and the issue is likely to have a bearing on its prospects ahead of the 2028 Assembly elections.
What is the current status of the Act?
The Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Act, 2022, better known as the Anti-Conversion Act, was enacted by the previous BJP government led by Basavaraj Bommai. It remains in force despite the Congress Cabinet deciding to repeal it in June 2023. No Bill has been passed to implement that decision.
The issue resurfaced after the Voice of Minorities and the Oppressed Sections of Karnataka, led by Archbishop Peter Machado, organised a convention at Bengaluru's Freedom Park on November 12. It demanded complete repeal of the Act and withdrawal of cases registered under it.
KPCC president BK Hariprasad reiterated the government's commitment to fulfilling its electoral promises and indicated that the issue would be taken up during the Winter Session. However, the government has not formally confirmed whether it will introduce a repeal Bill.
What does the Act provide?
The law prohibits religious conversion through force, fraud, coercion, undue influence, allurement or promises of marriage.
It prescribes imprisonment of three to five years and fines for unlawful conversions. The punishment can extend to five to 10 years in cases involving women, minors, members of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, and mass conversions, subject to the applicable provisions.
It requires individuals intending to convert and those facilitating conversions to follow prescribed declaration and reporting procedures.
Which provisions are particularly contentious?
The Act gives a broad meaning to allurement, including gifts, material benefits, employment and free education. Critics fear this could bring charitable and educational activities under suspicion.
It also allows specified persons other than the individual allegedly converted to file complaints. Further, it places the burden on the accused, or those facilitating it, to prove that a conversion was lawful. Critics argue that these provisions could encourage harassment and depart from the ordinary principles of criminal prosecution.
Why did the BJP government introduce the law?
The BJP government argued that dedicated legislation was necessary to prevent forced conversions, particularly among vulnerable communities. It maintained that the law did not prohibit voluntary religious conversion but sought to prevent unlawful practices.
The Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Bill was passed by the Legislative Assembly in December 2021. After facing delays in the Legislative Council, the government promulgated an ordinance in May 2022. The legislation was subsequently passed by both Houses and enacted as the 2022 Act.
As of November 2026, 13 Indian States have enacted anti-conversion laws, officially known as Freedom of Religion Acts or laws prohibiting unlawful religious conversions. They broadly prohibit conversions through force, fraud, coercion, inducement or allurement, but differ in their provisions, penalties and procedural requirements.
Karnataka: Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Act, 2022.
Odisha: Orissa Freedom of Religion Act, 1967.
Madhya Pradesh: Madhya Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act, 1968, replaced by a new law in 2021.
Arunachal Pradesh: Arunachal Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act, 1978.
Chhattisgarh: Chhattisgarh Freedom of Religion Act, 1968, substantially strengthened through amendments in 2026.
Gujarat: Gujarat Freedom of Religion Act, 2003.
Himachal Pradesh: Himachal Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act, 2019.
Jharkhand: Jharkhand Freedom of Religion Act, 2017.
Uttarakhand: Uttarakhand Freedom of Religion Act, 2018.
Uttar Pradesh: UP Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, 2021.
Haryana: Haryana Prevention of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, 2022.
Rajasthan: Rajasthan Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, 2025.
Maharashtra: Maharashtra Freedom of Religion Act, 2026, which received Presidential assent in July 2026.
Why are minority organisations demanding complete repeal?
At the November 12 convention, Archbishop Peter Machado and other representatives said the law had created an atmosphere of suspicion around religious activities, including prayer meetings, worship and charitable work. They particularly object to mandatory declarations and reporting requirements, which they say intrude into the private choices of consenting adults. They also cite constitutional protections relating to privacy and the right to choose one's spouse.
Their demands include complete repeal of the Act, withdrawal of cases registered under it and protection for lawful religious gatherings and practices.
What other demands have minority organisations raised?
Their memorandum also called for restoration of the 4% reservation for Muslims under Category 2B, action against hate speech and repeal of the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act, 2020.
Why is the VHP opposing repeal?
The VHP's Karnataka Dakshin unit, in a statement issued on November 7, urged the government to reject the demands made by Archbishop Peter Machado and other groups and ensure strict enforcement of the Act.
It maintains that the legislation is religion-neutral. It has challenged those opposing the law to explain their objections to provisions intended to prevent unlawful conversions.
The VHP has also cited Himachal Pradesh, where the Congress government led by Virbhadra Singh enacted an anti-conversion law in 2006. It argues that such laws have continued under governments of different political parties and should not be viewed merely through an electoral or ideological lens.
It further maintains that election manifestos do not have the force of law and that governments must prioritise constitutional obligations and social harmony.
What do legal experts say about the Act's constitutional validity?
The legal debate centres on two constitutional principles: freedom of conscience and religion under Article 25 and the State's power to regulate activities involving public order.
The Supreme Court's 1977 judgment in Rev. Stainislaus vs State of Madhya Pradesh held that the right to propagate religion does not include a fundamental right to convert another person through force or fraud. While the judgment recognises the State's power to regulate such conversions, it does not automatically establish the constitutional validity of every provision in subsequent State laws.
Critics of Karnataka's legislation invoke the Supreme Court's judgments in K S Puttaswamy vs Union of India, which recognised privacy as a fundamental right, and Shafin Jahan vs Asokan K M, which emphasised individual choice and autonomy.
They argue that mandatory declarations, broad definitions of allurement, third-party complaints and provisions shifting the burden of proof could discourage voluntary conversions and expose individuals and religious institutions to harassment.
The Supreme Court has repeatedly deferred hearings on petitions challenging anti-conversion laws, with cases pending since 2020 and interim relief yet to be decided. The delay has not prevented States from strengthening and enforcing these laws, even though some provisions could eventually be struck down as unconstitutional.
The central legal question is whether the procedures and restrictions imposed by these laws are proportionate and consistent with fundamental rights.
KARNATAKA: Requires 30 days' advance notice to the District Magistrate, public display of the proposed conversion and an opportunity to raise objections. Provides for imprisonment of up to 10 years in aggravated cases.
UTTAR PRADESH: Requires 60 days' advance notice. Its 2024 amendment allows any person to report alleged unlawful conversions. Punishment can extend to 14 years in specified cases.
GUJARAT: A 2021 amendment introduced stricter provisions on conversions linked to marriage and enhanced penalties. The Gujarat High Court stayed key provisions concerning interfaith marriages.
MADHYA PRADESH: Requires the person intending to convert and the religious organiser to submit declarations 60 days in advance. Violations of the prescribed procedure attract criminal punishment.
UTTARAKHAND: Requires prior notification to the District Magistrate and provides for an administrative inquiry. The burden of proving that a conversion was lawful rests on the converted person and those facilitating it.
Why is the repeal decision politically difficult for the Congress?
For the Congress government of D K Shivakumar, the issue has become a double-edged sword, particularly as anti-incumbency appears to be building.
Repealing the Act could allow the BJP to portray the Congress as pursuing minority appeasement at the expense of the majority community. The Opposition could turn the decision into an emotive political issue, potentially consolidating and polarising majoritarian votes in its favour.
The political consequences could extend beyond the anti-conversion legislation, particularly if the repeal debate is linked to the cattle preservation law. The BJP and organisations supporting the legislation could use the issue to mobilise public opinion around religious identity and cultural protection.
However, backing away from its 2023 electoral promise would carry its own political cost. Minority communities that expected the Congress to reverse the BJP-era legislation could view another postponement as a betrayal of their trust. The government's credibility among these sections would suffer, particularly because its Cabinet had already decided to repeal the law more than three years ago.
Smaller political formations with a clear Left-wing and pro-minority orientation could project themselves as more consistent defenders of minority rights and thus try and attract sections of the Congress's traditional support base.
This leaves Shivakumar with little room for political manoeuvering.
Why is Karnataka strategically important for the BJP?
Karnataka is the BJP's most established political foothold in South India. The party has held power in the State on three occasions: briefly in 2007 through a power-sharing arrangement with the JD(S), from 2008 to 2013 after emerging as the single largest party, and from 2019 to 2023 following the collapse of the Congress-JD(S) coalition.
Its return to power in 2019 was facilitated by defections under the controversial Operation Lotus. Despite relying on alliances and political manoeuvres at different stages, Karnataka has demonstrated the BJP's ability to expand its political presence in the South.
Does the JD(S) face further erosion of minority votes?
Religious minorities have reportedly moved away from the JD(S) following its alliance with the BJP at the national level. This could affect the regional party in the forthcoming local body elections and the 2028 Assembly polls.
The JD(S) appears to be banking on its alignment with the BJP's political narrative and consolidating majority votes through religious polarisation. It calculates that gains from majority support could offset the erosion of its minority vote base.
What is at stake in the Winter Session of the Assembly?
The government must decide whether to introduce a repeal Bill during the session or defer the matter further. The Winter Session will test whether the Congress is prepared to translate its electoral promise and the June 2023 Cabinet decision into legislation. For Shivakumar, the challenge is to protect individual freedoms without allowing the issue to deepen religious divisions ahead of the 2028 Assembly elections.