More than three years after the Congress Cabinet decided to repeal Karnataka's anti-conversion law, the legislation remains in force. Minority organisations are demanding its complete withdrawal, while the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has warned against any move to scrap or dilute it. With the Winter Session beginning on December 2 in Belagavi, the Congress government faces a politically sensitive decision amid competing demands, and the issue is likely to have a bearing on its prospects ahead of the 2028 Assembly elections.

What is the current status of the Act?

The Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Act, 2022, better known as the Anti-Conversion Act, was enacted by the previous BJP government led by Basavaraj Bommai. It remains in force despite the Congress Cabinet deciding to repeal it in June 2023. No Bill has been passed to implement that decision.

The issue resurfaced after the Voice of Minorities and the Oppressed Sections of Karnataka, led by Archbishop Peter Machado, organised a convention at Bengaluru's Freedom Park on November 12. It demanded complete repeal of the Act and withdrawal of cases registered under it.

KPCC president BK Hariprasad reiterated the government's commitment to fulfilling its electoral promises and indicated that the issue would be taken up during the Winter Session. However, the government has not formally confirmed whether it will introduce a repeal Bill.

What does the Act provide?

The law prohibits religious conversion through force, fraud, coercion, undue influence, allurement or promises of marriage.

It prescribes imprisonment of three to five years and fines for unlawful conversions. The punishment can extend to five to 10 years in cases involving women, minors, members of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, and mass conversions, subject to the applicable provisions.

It requires individuals intending to convert and those facilitating conversions to follow prescribed declaration and reporting procedures.

Which provisions are particularly contentious?

The Act gives a broad meaning to allurement, including gifts, material benefits, employment and free education. Critics fear this could bring charitable and educational activities under suspicion.

It also allows specified persons other than the individual allegedly converted to file complaints. Further, it places the burden on the accused, or those facilitating it, to prove that a conversion was lawful. Critics argue that these provisions could encourage harassment and depart from the ordinary principles of criminal prosecution.

Why did the BJP government introduce the law?

The BJP government argued that dedicated legislation was necessary to prevent forced conversions, particularly among vulnerable communities. It maintained that the law did not prohibit voluntary religious conversion but sought to prevent unlawful practices.

The Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Bill was passed by the Legislative Assembly in December 2021. After facing delays in the Legislative Council, the government promulgated an ordinance in May 2022. The legislation was subsequently passed by both Houses and enacted as the 2022 Act.