The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) recently notified the End-of-Life Vehicles (ELV) Amendment Rules, 2026. The final notification issued on November 20 significantly scales back the sweeping proposals that were originally introduced in the March 2026 Draft Rules.

While the draft sought to overhaul the ELV framework with strict recycled steel mandates and expanded waste targets, the final amendment focuses solely on clarifying producer liability upon business closure and tightening the definition of eligible steel scrap. Additionally, the rules define the baseline for extended producer responsibility (EPR).

What are the amendments?

The final notification removed nearly all major compliance burdens proposed in the March 2026 draft, retaining only one minor textual omission and adding a new clarification regarding the permanent cessation of vehicle manufacturing operations.

The government made targeted changes to Rule 4(6) and Rule 9(2) in the latest ELV amendment, eliminating ambiguity in Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) obligations. Now, only manufacturers who cease operations are tied to EPR, while those that continue to operate are exempt.

What are the EPR obligations?

The updated rules clarify that Rule 4(6) applies only upon permanent cessation of operations and does not involve producers that remain operational. When a producer permanently closes down operations, they must inform the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) of the vehicles introduced into the market during the preceding 15 years (for transport vehicles) or the preceding 20 years (for non-transport vehicles). Based on this information, the CPCB will determine and communicate the exact EPR obligations of the producer as of the closure date.

Under the previous 2025 ELV Rules, Rule 4(6) broadly stated: "In case the producer stops its operations, the producer must comply with its Extended Producer Responsibility concerning vehicles already made available in the market."

The broad wording created ambiguity around ₹25,000 crore accounting issues and compliance disputes under Indian Accounting Standard Ind AS 37 (Provisions, Contingent Liabilities, and Contingent Assets). Auditors and the auto industry, led by SIAM, raised concerns that because the rule lacked a clear trigger and lookback boundary, all automakers across the board could be compelled to treat future scrapping costs of all vehicles sold over past decades as a current balance-sheet liability.