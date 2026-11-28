The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) recently notified the End-of-Life Vehicles (ELV) Amendment Rules, 2026. The final notification issued on November 20 significantly scales back the sweeping proposals that were originally introduced in the March 2026 Draft Rules.
While the draft sought to overhaul the ELV framework with strict recycled steel mandates and expanded waste targets, the final amendment focuses solely on clarifying producer liability upon business closure and tightening the definition of eligible steel scrap. Additionally, the rules define the baseline for extended producer responsibility (EPR).
What are the amendments?
The final notification removed nearly all major compliance burdens proposed in the March 2026 draft, retaining only one minor textual omission and adding a new clarification regarding the permanent cessation of vehicle manufacturing operations.
The government made targeted changes to Rule 4(6) and Rule 9(2) in the latest ELV amendment, eliminating ambiguity in Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) obligations. Now, only manufacturers who cease operations are tied to EPR, while those that continue to operate are exempt.
What are the EPR obligations?
The updated rules clarify that Rule 4(6) applies only upon permanent cessation of operations and does not involve producers that remain operational. When a producer permanently closes down operations, they must inform the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) of the vehicles introduced into the market during the preceding 15 years (for transport vehicles) or the preceding 20 years (for non-transport vehicles). Based on this information, the CPCB will determine and communicate the exact EPR obligations of the producer as of the closure date.
Under the previous 2025 ELV Rules, Rule 4(6) broadly stated: "In case the producer stops its operations, the producer must comply with its Extended Producer Responsibility concerning vehicles already made available in the market."
The broad wording created ambiguity around ₹25,000 crore accounting issues and compliance disputes under Indian Accounting Standard Ind AS 37 (Provisions, Contingent Liabilities, and Contingent Assets). Auditors and the auto industry, led by SIAM, raised concerns that because the rule lacked a clear trigger and lookback boundary, all automakers across the board could be compelled to treat future scrapping costs of all vehicles sold over past decades as a current balance-sheet liability.
SIAM estimated that making cumulative financial provisions for past sales would block working capital, leading to about ₹25,000 crore hit on automakers' bottom lines—even for companies with no intention of exiting India.
What other loophole was plugged in the rules?
Similarly, under the 2025 Rule 9(2), Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facilities (RVSFs) can generate EPR certificates (measured in kilograms of steel) and sell them on the CPCB portal to help automakers meet their EPR targets. The weight of steel eligible for generating EPR certificates included steel processed from end-of-life vehicles or other steel scrap materials related to the automotive sector processed at RVSFs.
However, allowing RVSFs to generate EPR certificates from "other steel scrap materials related to the automotive sector" created a significant loophole. RVSFs could process routine industrial or manufacturing offcuts, rejected auto parts, or general automotive sector metal waste and convert that tonnage into official ELV EPR certificates. Automakers could purchase those certificates to fulfill their legal EPR quotas without actual old, polluting vehicles ever being taken off the road and dismantled.
The latest amendment removes the phrase "or other steel scrap materials related to the automobile sector processed at Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facilities" from Rule 9(2). Now, only steel scrap materials from strictly and exclusively registered vehicle scrapping facilities can be counted to generate EPR. This change prevents certificate inflation from non-ELV industrial scrap, ensures that every EPR credit purchased by automakers corresponds to real end-of-life vehicles processed through formal scrapping centres, and strengthens traceability in the scrapping market.
What were the progressive measures in the draft?
On March 27, 2026, the environment ministry issued a draft with multiple progressive reforms for ELVs. However, significant proposals—such as involving insurance companies and the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) in compliance measures, mandating minimum recycled steel content in new vehicles, and expanding EPR to various waste streams like tires, batteries, plastics, and used oil—were notably excluded.
The draft introduced updated waste management definitions to align with laws regulating plastics, batteries and e-waste. A baseline database was established for future recycling targets, requiring producers to declare vehicles sold between 2005-06 and 2024-25 along with their material composition (steel, tires, oil and electronics).
Additionally, the draft raised the minimum recycled steel content in vehicles from 8% to 60% by 2055. Flexible, market-based compliance pathways will be provided for producers and recyclers, it said. Those failing to manage recycling properly had to purchase an EPR certificate. Producers were required to obtain multi-waste EPR certificates for tires, batteries, plastics, and e-waste, expanding beyond the previous focus on steel.
Stronger monitoring and accountability measures were to be implemented, including regular compliance reports and disclosure of responsible entities. The draft sought to rope in insurance companies by registering on a portal to ensure ELVs are directed to authorised scrapping facilities, addressing their historical lack of responsibility for ELVs resulting from accidents.
What about the core ELV framework?
While the November amendment clarifies rules for automakers and mitigates compliance costs, the exclusion of multi-waste accountability and insurer oversight leaves the core ELV framework largely unchanged. This trend highlights a common occurrence in environmental policymaking, wherein ambitious proposals are often weakened or abandoned following industry resistance, possibly hindering genuine progress towards a circular economy in the scrapping ecosystem.
Quick takes
1. The Environment Protection (End-of-Life Vehicles) Amendment Rules, 2026, were notified on November 20, 2026
2. The rules clarify Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) obligations
3. Accountability falls on manufacturers that cease operations related to EPR, not ongoing manufacturers
4. Only steel scrap from registered vehicle scrapping facilities (RVSF) will count towards EPR, excluding other sources
5. Previous provisions regarding insurance companies' obligations for vehicle waste management and recycled steel requirements in new vehicles deleted