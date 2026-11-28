With the Trump administration proposing a 25% tariff on Indian exports under Section 301 of the US Trade Act of 1974, experts caution that Washington is explicitly linking a lower tariff rate to the conclusion of a bilateral trade agreement. Here is what happened and how it could shape the trade negotiations.

What exactly has the Trump administration announced, and how much tariff could Indian goods face in the US?

On November, the US proposed tariffs of up to 25%, alleging that India's industrial policies fuel structural excess capacity, affecting the US economy and industry. Of the 14 economies on which the US proposed to tariffs, India faces the second highest levy of 25% after Vietnam (35%).

The 25% ceiling is net of the existing Section 301 duties, with some goods exempt, and could be adjusted for other US levies. It could fall to 17% if India signs a reciprocal trade agreement with the US. The USTR have asked for comments on January 5, with hearings from January 25. The final decision will be taken thereafter.

The US accusations against India

Washington alleged that many of India's state-backed initiatives to boost manufacturing have lead to excess production, beyond what the market demand would sustain, at the US producers' expense.

The Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) flagged schemes like Make in India and production-linked incentives (PLI), which reward companies for incremental sales, while weak labour protections in India lead to low wages and cheaper costs. It cited solar module capacity of 154 gigawatts against domestic demand of 53GW, and India's large share of US generic drug supplies.

The US also pointed to the growing dependence of Indian exporters on inputs from China, and other countries it classifies as non-market economies.

The finding could affect India’s negotiating power for the Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA). Some exporters and economists reckon that the US is using the move as a pressure tactic at a time when both countries are engaged in negotiations.

Make in India and PLI: The chief US concerns

Washington has specifically flagged the Make in India initiative, Atmanirbhar Bharat and the PLI schemes for promoting manufacturing and exports without necessarily being aligned with market demand. It also alleges that India is trying to replicate industrial strategies of China, Japan and South Korea to drive export-led growth through PLI schemes. It called out India for low domestic value addition with low investment in domestic research and development, particularly in electronics, where critical components such as semiconductor chips and sub-assemblies are imported from China.

Labour protections and enforcement gaps

While acknowledging that Indian labour laws are, on paper, broadly compliant with international standards, the US alleges inadequate enforcement at the national and state levels allows forced labour and debt bondage to persist, potentially giving Indian manufacturers an unfair competitive advantage.

Financial support and market-access barriers

India's system of directed lending and government-backed financial support has also been under the radar of USTR. It also flagged the Reserve Bank of India's Priority Sector Lending framework, under which commercial banks allocate 40% of their net bank credit to designated sectors, including agriculture, micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), housing, renewable energy and social infrastructure has helped the sectors flourish and gives them competitive advantage over industries in other countries. Washington argues that this directs financing towards government-prioritised industries that might not otherwise receive comparable credit under market-based lending. The US criticised India’s financing system as opaque and unpredictable.