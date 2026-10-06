Why are bond yields rising, what it means for borrowers and investors?

What is a bond yield?

A bond yield is the return an investor earns from a bond based on the price they pay for it. Bond prices and yields move in opposite directions. When bond prices fall, yields rise; when bond prices rise, yields fall.

A bond generally pays a fixed amount of interest, known as the coupon. If the market price of the bond falls, the investor is paying less for the same fixed interest payment. That means the return on the money invested is higher, so the yield rises.

Conversely, if the market price of the bond rises, the investor is paying more for the same fixed interest payment. That means the return on the money invested is lower, so the yield falls.

Why are government bond yields rising globally?

Several factors are pushing yields higher. The most immediate concern is renewed inflationary pressure because of higher energy and commodity prices. Geopolitical tensions are adding to uncertainty, while governments are borrowing heavily to finance fiscal deficits, infrastructure and other spending.

At the same time, monetary policy remains relatively tight, with markets expecting interest rates to stay higher for longer.

The AI-driven data-centre boom is another factor affecting global capital and dollar flows, although experts differ on how directly it affects bond yields.

How important is inflation in the current rise?

Inflation is one of the main drivers of rising bond yields. Recent increases in energy and commodity prices have raised concerns that inflation could remain high. Inflation in the US crossed 3.4% last month, while India's price index is nearing 5%.

Higher inflation matters for bond markets because investors want higher yields when they expect rising prices to reduce the purchasing power of the interest they will receive from their bonds.

How are oil prices affecting bond yields?

The Iran war and the resulting disruption to oil supplies have pushed crude oil prices sharply higher. Crude had crossed $127 a barrel and was trading at around $107 at the time of the report.

Higher oil prices affect more than just the energy market. They can increase transportation and production costs and push up the prices of other commodities and fertilisers. This can add to food inflation and broader inflation.

This raises concerns that central banks may have to keep interest rates higher for longer. Higher interest rates, in turn, put upward pressure on bond yields.

Are central banks expected to keep rates high?

Most central banks have raised interest rates, and markets increasingly expect rates to stay higher for longer. The US has raised rates, while the Bank of Japan, the Bank of England, and the European Central Bank have also raised rates in recent weeks.

In India, market participants expect the RBI to raise the repo rate on October 7, followed by one or two more rate increases by December or February.

When policy rates rise, yields on new bonds generally rise as well. Existing bonds with lower interest payments then become less attractive to investors. As a result, their prices fall and their yields rise.

Is rising government debt another major reason?

Yes. It is one of the biggest concerns for bond markets. The US government debt is about $40.11 trillion, Japan's is $8.6 trillion, Germany's is $3.34 trillion and India's is $2.55 trillion. Total government debt worldwide has reached around $365 trillion, equal to 311% of global GDP of $126.3 trillion.

When governments spend more than they earn and run large fiscal deficits, they need to borrow money by issuing more bonds. When more bonds are available, there needs to be enough demand from investors to buy them. If investor demand does not keep up with the supply of bonds, governments may have to offer higher yields to attract investors.

Abhishek Bisen, head of fixed income at Kotak Mahindra AMC, said rising government debt, driven by large fiscal deficits, higher defence and infrastructure spending, and growing refinancing needs, is forcing governments to issue more bonds. This means governments and companies are competing for the same pool of global savings.

Is the AI boom pushing bond yields higher?

The AI boom is affecting global financial markets, but experts do not consider it the main reason why bond yields are rising.

Madan Sabnavis, chief economist at Bank of Baroda, said the main reason is the recent US Federal Reserve rate increase and its indication that more rate hikes could follow. He said rising government debt is the main reason for higher yields. He added that demand from data centres is one part of rising imports but does not directly affect interest rates.

Bisen also said that the bigger reason for higher bond yields is rising government debt. However, he said the AI-led data-centre boom is mainly responsible for the dollar shortage.

The rapid expansion of data centres is using large amounts of capital and increasing demand for dollars. More than $800 billion has been invested in US data centres.