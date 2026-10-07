Why IPS deputation is a fresh flashpoint in the Central Armed Police Forces

What exactly is the dispute about?

At its heart, this is a dispute over career progression, command authority and the leadership structure of the CAPFs, including the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).

The CAPFs have their own Group-A executive cadres. Their officers enter as Assistant Commandants and are expected to rise through the ranks by promotion. But senior positions have historically also been occupied by IPS officers deputed from the state/All India Service system.

CAPF cadre officers argue that extensive deputation of IPS officers to senior positions creates a glass ceiling. Officers who spend decades serving in a particular force can find themselves competing for a limited number of senior posts with those who come on deputation. The Supreme Court itself recorded concerns about stagnation and said it could adversely affect the morale of the CAPFs’ own cadre officers.

The government and IPS side, however, argue that the CAPFs have a national and inter-State role, making IPS officers valuable for coordination between the Union government and state police forces. The government’s position is also that IPS deputation is part of the operational structure of the forces, rather than simply a question of promotions.

Why was the Supreme Court’s May 2025 judgment so important?

The turning point was the Supreme Court’s judgment of May 23, 2025, in Sanjay Prakash & Others vs Union of India.

The Court held that the CAPFs should be treated as Organised Group-A Services (OGAS) for cadre-related purposes and recognised the consequences of that status, including cadre review and appropriate restructuring of service rules. It also dealt with the long-standing issue of Non-Functional Financial Upgradation (NFFU).

But the Court did not simply order the immediate removal of IPS officers.

Instead, it sought to balance improving career mobility for CAPF cadre officers with the operational requirements of the forces.

Its most critical direction was that posts earmarked for deputation in CAPF cadres up to the Senior Administrative Grade (SAG) should be progressively reduced, with an outer limit of about two years. It also ordered cadre reviews and a review of the existing recruitment and service rules.

Did the Supreme Court say IPS officers could never serve in the CAPFs?

No. The 2025 judgment acknowledged the government’s argument that IPS officers have an important role in coordinating CAPF deployments with state administrations and police forces. The Court expressly recognised the Centre’s considered view that an IPS presence in the CAPFs was important.

The Court’s concern, therefore, was not IPS versus CAPF in absolute terms. It was about balancing deputation with promotion of the permanent CAPF cadre.

In effect, the Court said operational requirements could justify deputation, but could not be allowed to produce indefinite career stagnation for officers who constitute the permanent cadre.

That balance is now at the centre of the new litigation.

What happened after the May 2025 judgment?

Implementation of the judgment became contentious. The government sought a review, but the review petition was dismissed in October 2025. The CAPFs were thereafter asked to undertake cadre-review exercises.

According to information placed before the Supreme Court in 2026, cadre-review proposals for the five principal CAPFs were eventually forwarded by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to the Department of Expenditure in late July and early August 2026, with Department of Personnel and Training observations following in August.

The proposals are expected to proceed through the government’s cadre-review mechanism. But IPS officers continued to be deputed to the CAPFs, producing the next round of confrontation.

What has happened in the Supreme Court in September 2026?

During proceedings on implementation of the 2025 judgment, the MHA informed the Court that 46 IPS officers had been deputed to the five CAPFs after the May 2025 judgment, at ranks extending up to SAG.

The break-up given to the Court was: 13 in the BSF — eight DIGs and five IGs; 11 in the CISF — nine DIGs and two IGs; nine in the CRPF — four DIGs and five IGs; six in the ITBP — three DIGs and three IGs; and seven in the SSB — two SPs, two DIGs and three IGs.

On September 2, the Supreme Court sought a detailed explanation from the Union Home Secretary. It wants to know why these deputations were made despite its 2025 direction, what procedure was followed and whether the borrowing CAPFs had actually requisitioned the officers.

The Home Secretary has been directed to file an explanatory affidavit. The matter was listed again for September 22, 2026.