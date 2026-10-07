Why IPS deputation is a fresh flashpoint in the Central Armed Police Forces

The dispute over who should occupy senior command positions in India’s Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) — career CAPF officers or Indian Police Service (IPS) officers on deputation — has entered a fresh and potentially decisive phase. The immediate trigger is the Supreme Court’s September 2026 scrutiny of 46 IPS deputations made after its May 2025 judgment, alongside the constitutional challenge to the Central Armed Police Forces (General Administration) Act, 2026.
At stake are career progression, command authority and the future structure of leadership in the CAPFs. Here is what the dispute is about, what the Supreme Court has said and what could happen next.
What exactly is the dispute about?
At its heart, this is a dispute over career progression, command authority and the leadership structure of the CAPFs, including the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).
The CAPFs have their own Group-A executive cadres. Their officers enter as Assistant Commandants and are expected to rise through the ranks by promotion. But senior positions have historically also been occupied by IPS officers deputed from the state/All India Service system.
CAPF cadre officers argue that extensive deputation of IPS officers to senior positions creates a glass ceiling. Officers who spend decades serving in a particular force can find themselves competing for a limited number of senior posts with those who come on deputation. The Supreme Court itself recorded concerns about stagnation and said it could adversely affect the morale of the CAPFs’ own cadre officers.
The government and IPS side, however, argue that the CAPFs have a national and inter-State role, making IPS officers valuable for coordination between the Union government and state police forces. The government’s position is also that IPS deputation is part of the operational structure of the forces, rather than simply a question of promotions.
Why was the Supreme Court’s May 2025 judgment so important?
The turning point was the Supreme Court’s judgment of May 23, 2025, in Sanjay Prakash & Others vs Union of India.
The Court held that the CAPFs should be treated as Organised Group-A Services (OGAS) for cadre-related purposes and recognised the consequences of that status, including cadre review and appropriate restructuring of service rules. It also dealt with the long-standing issue of Non-Functional Financial Upgradation (NFFU).
But the Court did not simply order the immediate removal of IPS officers.
Instead, it sought to balance improving career mobility for CAPF cadre officers with the operational requirements of the forces.
Its most critical direction was that posts earmarked for deputation in CAPF cadres up to the Senior Administrative Grade (SAG) should be progressively reduced, with an outer limit of about two years. It also ordered cadre reviews and a review of the existing recruitment and service rules.
Did the Supreme Court say IPS officers could never serve in the CAPFs?
No. The 2025 judgment acknowledged the government’s argument that IPS officers have an important role in coordinating CAPF deployments with state administrations and police forces. The Court expressly recognised the Centre’s considered view that an IPS presence in the CAPFs was important.
The Court’s concern, therefore, was not IPS versus CAPF in absolute terms. It was about balancing deputation with promotion of the permanent CAPF cadre.
In effect, the Court said operational requirements could justify deputation, but could not be allowed to produce indefinite career stagnation for officers who constitute the permanent cadre.
That balance is now at the centre of the new litigation.
What happened after the May 2025 judgment?
Implementation of the judgment became contentious. The government sought a review, but the review petition was dismissed in October 2025. The CAPFs were thereafter asked to undertake cadre-review exercises.
According to information placed before the Supreme Court in 2026, cadre-review proposals for the five principal CAPFs were eventually forwarded by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to the Department of Expenditure in late July and early August 2026, with Department of Personnel and Training observations following in August.
The proposals are expected to proceed through the government’s cadre-review mechanism. But IPS officers continued to be deputed to the CAPFs, producing the next round of confrontation.
What has happened in the Supreme Court in September 2026?
During proceedings on implementation of the 2025 judgment, the MHA informed the Court that 46 IPS officers had been deputed to the five CAPFs after the May 2025 judgment, at ranks extending up to SAG.
The break-up given to the Court was: 13 in the BSF — eight DIGs and five IGs; 11 in the CISF — nine DIGs and two IGs; nine in the CRPF — four DIGs and five IGs; six in the ITBP — three DIGs and three IGs; and seven in the SSB — two SPs, two DIGs and three IGs.
On September 2, the Supreme Court sought a detailed explanation from the Union Home Secretary. It wants to know why these deputations were made despite its 2025 direction, what procedure was followed and whether the borrowing CAPFs had actually requisitioned the officers.
The Home Secretary has been directed to file an explanatory affidavit. The matter was listed again for September 22, 2026.
What did the Union Home Secretary tell the Supreme Court?
Secretary Govind Mohan explained how more than 40 IPS officers have been sent on deputation to five paramilitary forces since May 2025. He told the court that the order calling for a gradual reduction in the number of such officers did not ban their deputation. He said these appointments were being made under the existing rules.
Mohan also said that IPS officers were sent on deputation only when the chiefs of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) asked for them.
On cadre restructuring, Mohan told the court that all the CAPFs had started the process of reviewing their cadres and had submitted their proposals to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). He said the exercise was being carried out under the existing laws and rules and in line with the directions given by the court in its May 23, 2025 judgment.
Where does the new CAPF (General Administration) Act, 2026 fit into this?
This is arguably the most consequential development.
Parliament enacted the Central Armed Police Forces (General Administration) Act, 2026, creating an umbrella statutory framework covering recruitment, promotion, deputation and service conditions for Group-A General Duty officers in the five CAPFs.
Most controversially, the law expressly provides for IPS deputation at senior levels: 50% of IG posts are to be filled by IPS deputation; at least 67% of ADG posts are to be filled by IPS deputation; and all Special DG and DG posts are to be filled by deputation.
The Act also gives the Central Government rule-making powers notwithstanding existing laws, court judgments/orders or government orders, and contains an overriding-effect provision.
This is why CAPF officers contend that Parliament has effectively legislated a framework that negates the Supreme Court’s 2025 direction to progressively reduce deputation.
What happens next?
There are two legal issues before the Supreme Court, and they are linked.
First, the Supreme Court will continue to check whether its 2025 judgment is being followed. The Home Secretary answered the Court’s questions on September 22. The next hearing in the contempt and implementation case has now been clubbed with the government’s challenge to the 2026 Act. At the government’s request, both matters will now be heard on November 18, 2026.
The Court will then have to look at three things together: its May 2025 judgment, the government’s ongoing review of the cadres, and the new quotas in the law for deputation of IPS officers.
The Court could uphold the new law in full. It could strike down some of its provisions. It could also interpret the provisions in a way that does not conflict with its 2025 judgment. Another possibility is that the Court could ask the government to change the way the cadre and deputation system is organised.
What is the larger significance of this battle?
The dispute is bigger than a contest between IPS officers and CAPF officers. It raises a fundamental question about how India’s security organisations should be led: should specialised forces develop their own permanent senior leadership, or should they continue to draw a significant portion of their command structure from an All-India Service.