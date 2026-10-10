Roughly about a month after the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) launched its nationwide campaign, School Thik Karo (Fix the School) on August 15, high school students in Paris suburb Créteil started a protest to highlight the poor condition of French schools. The localised, mid-September demonstration has since snowballed into a nationwide movement that now appears to be spreading across Europe with students in Belgium, Italy, Greece, Ireland and Austria hitting the streets. They are protesting overcrowded classrooms, shortage of teachers, dilapidated school buildings, rising costs of education and cuts to government spending on school education. While there may be no direct link between the CJP’s school campaign and the student protests in Europe, strong comparisons are drawn towards the common thread — students’ anger about the systemic issues plaguing the education sector due to neglect by government.

What is the School Thik Karo campaign?

The CJP launched the School Thik Karo campaign on August 15 to check the basic facilities in government schools, especially in rural areas, and to flag the lapses found in such audits. The party's volunteers have so far conducted 'inspections' in various government schools in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab and Assam. Designed as a grassroots initiative, the School Thik Karo project relies on civic involvement rather than formal bureaucracy to improve the conditions of schools. Parents, students and local volunteers are roped in to take up social monitoring within their communities.

The focus areas are sanitation and hygiene; basic amenities such as clean drinking water and electricity in classrooms to keep students safe in harsh weather conditions; fixing unsafe buildings, crumbling classroom walls and damaged roofs; and ensuring classroom essentials such as healthy seating arrangements and proper teaching equipment.

After each inspection, the findings are handed over to the local gram panchayats and school committees for further action. The audits are also shared on social media to create awareness and put pressure on the authorities to address the glaring lapses.

How did the protests start in France?

On September 17, students of the Saint-Exupéry high school in Créteil on the outskirts of Paris joined teachers protesting the lack of resources and adequate number of staff. The protests took a serious turn after students started blocking the school’s entrance from September 21, disrupting its regular functioning.

The authorities rushed additional staff to the school to pacify the protesters and the strike ended. However, it kicked off a much bigger campaign as new protests spread through the Paris region and then to other major cities including Marseille, Lyon, Strasbourg, Toulouse and Lille. Student leaders attributed it to their genuine concerns and bare minimum demands.