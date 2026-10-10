Problematic proposal on health insurance co-payment by patient

People take less care of a vehicle once it is insured; economists call this moral hazard. The same happens in health. Once a third party pays, patients and providers grow cavalier about cost: bills swell, and spending drifts to items of doubtful clinical relevance. Insurers argue that comprehensive cover encourages longer stays and additional tests. A co-payment is meant to ameliorate this by returning a share of every bill to the policyholder so that price sensitivity synchronises with medical need.

General Insurance Council is considering a 10 per cent co-payment on admissible inpatient claims under retail health policies from 1 January 2027, capped at ₹5 lakh per claim, with outpatient claims excluded. It cannot be waived through riders, nor recovered from another policy.

How do Singapore, the US and Germany structure cost-sharing?

Each system pairs cost-sharing with a limit on patient exposure. Singapore layers optional private Integrated Shield Plans, held by about 71 per cent of residents, over MediShield Life, the compulsory national scheme. Its co-payment mandate targets the riders that top up those plans: a minimum 5 per cent co-payment capped at $3,000 a year since 2018, and from 1 April 2026 no rider may cover the minimum deductible, while the cap doubles to $6,000. Without a rider, the policyholder pays the deductible plus the standard 10 per cent co-insurance.

In the United States, co-insurance is a percentage of a claim, usually after a deductible, but the Affordable Care Act caps annual in-network cost-sharing on essential health benefits at $10,600 for an individual and $21,200 for a family in 2026, after which no further cost-sharing applies that year; out-of-network care falls outside the cap.

Germany prefers flat, nominal charges: 10 euros a day for up to 28 days of inpatient care, a ceiling of 280 euros, and total annual co-payments limited to 2 per cent of household gross income, or 1 per cent for the chronically ill who meet statutory conditions. The lesson is narrower than often assumed. Singapore fixes a floor on supplementary cover with a universal baseline intact; the United States and Germany put a hard ceiling on what a patient can lose. India's proposal applies to the primary retail product, and its ₹5 lakh cap restrains only the co-payment, not the non-admissible charges that sit on top of it.