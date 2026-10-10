Problematic proposal on health insurance co-payment by patient

People take less care of a vehicle once it is insured; economists call this moral hazard. The same happens in health. Once a third party pays, patients and providers grow cavalier about cost: bills swell, and spending drifts to items of doubtful clinical relevance. Insurers argue that comprehensive cover encourages longer stays and additional tests. A co-payment is meant to ameliorate this by returning a share of every bill to the policyholder so that price sensitivity synchronises with medical need.
General Insurance Council is considering a 10 per cent co-payment on admissible inpatient claims under retail health policies from 1 January 2027, capped at ₹5 lakh per claim, with outpatient claims excluded. It cannot be waived through riders, nor recovered from another policy.
How do Singapore, the US and Germany structure cost-sharing?
Each system pairs cost-sharing with a limit on patient exposure. Singapore layers optional private Integrated Shield Plans, held by about 71 per cent of residents, over MediShield Life, the compulsory national scheme. Its co-payment mandate targets the riders that top up those plans: a minimum 5 per cent co-payment capped at $3,000 a year since 2018, and from 1 April 2026 no rider may cover the minimum deductible, while the cap doubles to $6,000. Without a rider, the policyholder pays the deductible plus the standard 10 per cent co-insurance.
In the United States, co-insurance is a percentage of a claim, usually after a deductible, but the Affordable Care Act caps annual in-network cost-sharing on essential health benefits at $10,600 for an individual and $21,200 for a family in 2026, after which no further cost-sharing applies that year; out-of-network care falls outside the cap.
Germany prefers flat, nominal charges: 10 euros a day for up to 28 days of inpatient care, a ceiling of 280 euros, and total annual co-payments limited to 2 per cent of household gross income, or 1 per cent for the chronically ill who meet statutory conditions. The lesson is narrower than often assumed. Singapore fixes a floor on supplementary cover with a universal baseline intact; the United States and Germany put a hard ceiling on what a patient can lose. India's proposal applies to the primary retail product, and its ₹5 lakh cap restrains only the co-payment, not the non-admissible charges that sit on top of it.
Has a mandatory co-payment mandate ever been proposed in India before?
Cost-sharing has long existed in Indian health insurance. Standard retail plans offer voluntary co-payment in exchange for a lower premium, senior-citizen plans may carry mandatory co-payment, and some policies trigger it for specified illnesses or for treatment in a higher-tier city than the policy covers. An industry-wide, non-waivable co-payment on all retail policies would be new.
How did previous IRDAI initiatives differ from the 2027 proposal?
From 1 April 2020, the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) required insurers to offer Arogya Sanjeevani, a basic standard policy with a fixed 5 per cent co-payment and a sum insured of J1 lakh to J5 lakh; buyers could still choose comprehensive plans without co-payment. The 2027 draft is different in kind: the co-payment would apply across retail health policies and could not be bought out through riders. Critics argue this removes the choice between a cheaper deductible policy and a full-compensation one. Reports differ on scope, some describing retail policies only, others retail and group.
How much dearer will inpatient hospitalisation become for patients?
A 10 per cent co-payment does not mean a family pays 10 per cent of the bill. Policies already exclude non-admissible items such as consumables, administrative fees and registration charges.
Let's assume that non-admissible items equal 8 per cent of the invoice, with the co-payment applied to the remaining 92 per cent. On that basis the patient bears 17.2 per cent of the bill; at a 10 per cent non-admissible share the figure reaches 19 per cent. The realistic band is roughly 17 to 19 per cent.
What structural changes could hospitals experience under the common empanelment platform?
The Council plans to expand empanelled hospitals to 5,000, with common pricing benchmarks and a formal insurer-hospital dispute mechanism. Under the common empanelment draft, the Council itself becomes a signatory to hospital-insurer contracts, replacing bilateral deals, and participation is not mandatory for hospitals. The draft is further described as setting benchmark package tariffs from regional reimbursement averages, with markups of up to 20 per cent for accreditation such as NABH certification and up to 40 per cent, approved by three-member committees, for specialised tertiary centres; these tariff details are not corroborated in the public reporting reviewed.
How will outcome metrics and grievance resolution be managed?
The draft is said to link hospital contracts to procedure-wise clinical outcomes, infection-control standards and patient-safety metrics, a detail likewise uncorroborated. The Council has already instituted a dispute-resolution forum for hospitals left unpaid after a cashless authorisation; a centralised payor-provider forum would extend it to contested line-item deductions and claim rejections.
What operational disruptions will hospital admission desks face?
The shift from full indemnity to compulsory cost-sharing will change admission and discharge workflows. Counters will need to give transparent, itemised estimates at triage, covering projected non-admissible deductions and the exact co-payment due, or discharge desks risk becoming bottlenecks for billing disputes. Because doctors' fees and procedural charges are folded into room rent in many private hospitals, costs rise with room category, so a patient's room choice feeds directly into the 10 per cent contribution. Patients are likely to opt for modest categories and to question costly elective technologies such as robotic-assisted surgery or premium implants, obliging clinicians to explain medical necessity.
The ethical dilemmas?
Compulsory co-payments make clinical decisions fraught, as doctors must reconcile evidence-based protocols with a patient's finances. These effects are projections from the incentive design, not observed outcomes in India. When patients pay 10 per cent of each diagnostic line item, price-sensitive individuals may hesitate or decline advanced imaging, laboratory panels and confirmatory scans, eroding diagnostic accuracy unless clinicians hold these conversations carefully. Anxiety over accumulating charges may also prompt families to seek discharge before clinical stabilisation, leaving physicians treating vulnerable patients in moral distress; they must resist any dilution of care standards and build post-discharge monitoring plans to limit complications and readmission.
What challenges could delay the ’27 mandate?
The Council frames the co-payment as a tool to manage healthcare inflation and stabilise loss ratios, yet the retail market has historically rested on product diversity, with buyers choosing between deductible plans and full-indemnity cover. If all non-life insurers withdraw full-indemnity products together, the move could invite scrutiny from the Competition Commission of India over collective product design and restricted choice, and media reports note that some fear a mandatory requirement would be anti-competitive.
Separately, the Delhi Medical Association Nursing Home Forum complained to IRDAI in 2025 that common empanelment amounts to collective tariff-fixing, raising cartelisation concerns; that complaint concerns tariffs, not co-payment, and predates the current proposal. IRDAI will be pressed to ensure that standardised tariffs reflect real clinical overheads and that outcome-based contracting rests on transparent, peer-reviewed benchmarks, so that institutions treating high-risk tertiary patients are not unfairly penalised. Hospitals have already questioned the legal basis of common empanelment.