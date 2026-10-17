Trump’s yo-yo diesel diplomacy

Prolonged conflicts in oil-producing regions have disrupted crude oil supplies and reduced the availability of diesel, a key fuel for transport, industry and the movement of goods. The Russia-Ukraine war and Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian refineries have damaged Russia’s refining capacity and reduced its ability to export fuel. Russia has extended its ban on diesel exports by fuel producers until the end of October, adding to concerns over global supplies.

The conflict in West Asia has further worsened the situation. Disruptions to oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz have affected supplies from the Gulf region, tightening the global diesel market and pushing prices sharply higher in Europe and the US.

An agreement between US President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin has raised hopes of some relief. Reports on Thursday said Russian diesel had begun reaching global markets following the agreement. Trump said Russia had agreed to supply diesel to global markets to help lower fuel prices.

Parallelly, Trump has waived certain sanctions, restrictions and duties under the Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act, citing US national interests.

Why is there a diesel shortage?

According to the International Energy Agency’s (IEA) Oil Market Report 2026, global gasoil supplies, which include diesel, have contracted sharply since the start of the West Asia conflict. Global gasoil production fell to an average of 26.4 million barrels per day (mb/d) in the second quarter of 2026, down 1.5 mb/d from a year earlier. Production in the third quarter was estimated to have declined by 1.7 mb/d year-on-year to 27.2 mb/d. The IEA said reduced crude oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz had affected refinery operations in Asia, cutting gasoil production in China, India and South Korea. Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian refineries have also reduced Russia’s gasoil production and exports.

The shortage has pushed diesel prices to around $220 a barrel in Europe and the US, according to the IEA. The agency expects tightness in diesel and gasoil markets to continue until the middle of next year. Even if refinery output recovers towards the end of this year, supply may remain below demand in the fourth quarter.

What exactly did Trump and Putin agree to?

With diesel prices rising in the US, Trump announced on October 9 that he had reached an agreement with Putin to increase Russian diesel supplies to the US and global markets. The announcement came despite US efforts to restrict Russia’s energy revenues following its invasion of Ukraine in 2022. The US had also threatened additional tariffs on countries, including India, that continue to buy Russian oil, arguing that such purchases help finance Moscow’s war in Ukraine.

In a social media post, Trump said Putin had agreed to immediately supply more than 300,000 tonnes of diesel, equivalent to about 2.25 million barrels, to the US and global markets. This would be followed by another 500,000 tonnes in November and one million tonnes “immediately thereafter”. Russia would also release three million tonnes of diesel within a short period, depending on the condition of its refineries. Following the announcement, the US Treasury Department issued a temporary licence allowing certain Russian diesel deliveries until April 2027.