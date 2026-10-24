Thou shalt maintain peace

During the ongoing agitations against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged poll irregularities, special executive magistrates (SEM) in New Delhi recently asked Cockroach Janta Party leaders Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, and All India Students’ Association’s Neha Bora to sign peace bonds following their calls for protest. The Delhi High Court on Friday rejected Bora’s challenge against a police notice asking her to execute a peace bond before a SEM.

Bora's counsel had argued that citizens did not need permission to hoist the national flag and that there was nothing wrong in seeking regime change in a democracy. He also contended that there was no application of mind or independent opinion at the time of issuance of the notice on peace bond, adding it was a mere cut-and-paste job.

But the court contended that the nature of the SEM proceedings was preventive and to ensure there was no breach of peace or tranquillity. It added that at the stage of notice, it does not want to sit on the “armchair of the SEM" to decide if there was sufficient material or information.

What are the types of peace bonds?

A peace bond is a legal undertaking where a person gives a written promise or security to maintain public peace and good behaviour and ensure public safety. Peace bonds are divided into two distinct legal categories: preventive measures, where no crime or accusation is required, and post-conviction measures, where a crime has been proven.

When is it signed as a preventive measure?

An executive magistrate can ask any citizen to sign the bond if there is credible information that they are likely to breach the public peace, disturb public tranquility, or commit a wrongful act that might provoke a breach of peace.

Is an FIR or complaint required to sign the bond? Is the person considered as accused?

An executive magistrate can initiate these proceedings even if there is no FIR (First Information Report), formal criminal offense, or ongoing trial. The first type of peace bond is not a punishment for a crime or a conviction; rather, it is a preventive measure. In such a situation, the person has not committed a crime, and is not considered an accused.