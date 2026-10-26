Explained: Israel’s election, and why the winner may not become Prime Minister

Who’s ahead?

It depends on whom you ask.

A Channel 12 poll, from a broadcaster seen as centrist and often critical of Netanyahu, had Yashar on 23 seats and Likud on 20.

Channel 14, which openly backs the prime minister, had Likud on 29 and his allies at exactly 61. An average of eight polls put Netanyahu’s bloc near 54 seats and the Zionist opposition near 49. A separate Channel 12 survey found 41 percent preferred Eisenkot as prime minister against 38 percent for Netanyahu.

Why do the small parties matter so much?

Because a handful of them are sitting right on the 3.25 percent line. Whether they get in or not could shift several seats from one camp to the other. A vote for a party that falls short simply disappears.

The main Jewish parties have mostly ruled out leaning on Arab lawmakers to form a government.

There was also a legal fight over whether two of them could run at all.

The Central Elections Committee voted to bar Ra’am and the Joint List, but the Supreme Court unanimously overturned the decision on October 2, saying the evidence fell short of the legal bar.

What are people voting on?

Accountability for October 7: For many voters, this is the question underneath all the others. Accountability for the attack is central to the campaign, nearly three years after it exposed catastrophic failures in Israel’s security and political leadership.