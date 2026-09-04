Kambala in Dasara — Tradition out of context?

When Kambala — the traditional buffalo race of Karnataka’s coastal districts — arrives in Mysuru for the Dasara celebrations this October, it will bring with it far more than a sporting spectacle.

The state government’s decision to include the centuries-old tradition in the Dasara festivities has opened up an unusually layered debate: about whether a cultural practice can be separated from the landscape and social context that shaped it, about the constantly expanding character of Mysuru Dasara, and about the ecological cost of recreating a water-intensive rural sport in an urban setting.

For supporters, taking Kambala to Mysuru is an opportunity to showcase one of Karnataka’s best-known traditional sports before a much larger audience, including tourists from across India and abroad. They argue that traditions must evolve and reach new audiences if they are to survive.

For critics, however, Kambala is inseparable from the coastal landscape of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi — its paddy fields, agricultural cycle, monsoon and local cultural traditions. Bringing it to Mysuru, they argue, risks diluting the distinctive identities of both Kambala and Dasara.

And then there is the question of water.

The proposed event, scheduled for October 18 and 19, comes amid concerns over rainfall, drinking water and agricultural requirements in parts of Karnataka. Estimates of the water needed to create and maintain the artificial slush track vary sharply, with activists and water experts putting the requirement at anywhere between around 10 lakh litres and at least 25 lakh litres.

What might otherwise have been seen as another attraction on the Dasara calendar has therefore become a larger argument over culture, geography, ecology, public resources and identity.