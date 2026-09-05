BRICS summit 2026: What are the key likely outcomes?

The 18th BRICS Summit, to be hosted by India in New Delhi on September 12–13, 2026, comes at an important moment for the grouping. BRICS has grown from the original Brazil-Russia-India-China grouping into a much larger forum of emerging economies and developing countries. With the addition of Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Indonesia, the grouping now has 11 members, while a further set of countries have joined as partner countries.

India’s 2026 chairship is guided by the theme, “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability.” The agenda has therefore moved beyond traditional political coordination towards practical cooperation in agriculture, health, energy, trade, technology, urban development, MSMEs, startups, climate action and people-to-people exchanges.

The crucial question, however, is whether BRICS can translate this wide-ranging agenda into a common political outcome. The challenge is particularly significant because geopolitical differences, including disagreements over the West Asia conflict, have already made consensus difficult at some ministerial meetings. India’s task as chair is consequently not to eliminate differences among members, but to find enough common ground for a credible summit declaration.

What is BRICS and how did it evolve?

BRICS is a platform for consultation and cooperation among major emerging markets and developing countries on economic, political, financial and global-governance issues. The grouping began as BRIC. The first meeting of BRIC Foreign Ministers took place on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York in 2006. The first BRIC Summit was held in Yekaterinburg, Russia, in 2009.

South Africa joined in 2011, turning BRIC into BRICS. The grouping then underwent a major expansion. Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the UAE became full members in January 2024, followed by Indonesia in January 2025.

The expansion has increased BRICS' economic and diplomatic weight, but it has also made consensus more complicated because the members have different foreign-policy priorities and regional interests.