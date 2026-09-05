Why did FSSAI take so long to bring front-of-pack warning labels?

In early April 2023, health coach Revant Himatsingka uploaded a video highlighting that Bournvita's formula was nearly 50% sugar and mocking its claims of boosting children's immunity. The video quickly reached over 12 million views. Mondelez India issued public statements calling the video "unscientific" and accusing the influencer of distorting facts.The episode became a small national parable: a health drink pitched to parents for decades had never been compelled to declare, in plain sight, how much sugar sat in the tin. Three years on, the Supreme Court has forced the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India toward precisely that disclosure, a red hexagonal warning label for packaged foods high in sugar, salt and saturated fat. But why did it take a court order, and roughly a decade of deliberation, to arrive here?
What is front-of-pack labelling? Why do we need it?
Nutrition information is already mandatory on packaged food, but consumers must decode a table of sugar, fat, sodium and calories to judge a product. Front-of-pack labelling (FOPL) is meant to make that judgement instantaneous. FSSAI has laboured over such a system for years, its 2018-19 annual report first mooted front-of-pack declarations on energy, saturated fat, trans fat, added sugar and sodium. The present proposal is thus no beginning.
The Lancet projects India's overweight and obese adult population will climb from 18 crore in 2021 to 45 crore by 2050, while UNICEF records overweight prevalence among school-age children rising from 2% in 2000 to 10% in 2022.
Why did FSSAI choose a star rating in 2022?
FSSAI's 2022 draft proposed the Indian Nutrition Rating, awarding packaged foods between 0.5 and five stars by weighing negative nutrients — energy, sugar, saturated fat, sodium — against positive components such as protein, fibre, fruit, vegetables, nuts, legumes and millets. Public-health experts objected: a star rating, they argued, could let an unhealthy product appear virtuous, conflating overall healthfulness with the excess of any single nutrient. A warning label follows a different philosophy altogether; it does not ask whether a product is healthy overall, only whether it exceeds a threshold for a single nutrient of concern.
Did industry pressure cause the delay?
FSSAI told the Supreme Court its 2022 draft drew more than 14,000 comments, prompting an expert committee in February 2023. Since then, the regulator has separately issued almost 150 notices to multinational food and beverage companies for misleading claims, and in May 2025 barred absolute terms such as “100%” and “pure” from packaging. Industry has remained largely intransigent on the label's thresholds. In August 2026, the court itself asked whether corporate pressure was shaping the government's position.
Did WTO rules prevent India from introducing the labels?
Not directly. Mandatory food labelling can fall under WTO rules on technical regulations, and India's 2022 proposal was duly circulated through the relevant WTO mechanism. But WTO rules do not forbid health-related food labels; protecting human health is a recognised, legitimate regulatory objective. Other jurisdictions have gone further already: Chile's mandatory black octagon labels, introduced in 2016, are widely credited with prompting industry-wide reformulation, a precedent India's regulators have cited without yet emulating its severity.
Did India's food industry complicate the problem?
India's packaged-food sector, now valued near USD 100 billion, spans soft drinks, biscuits, namkeen, bhujia and traditional sweets with wildly different nutritional compositions. The Federation of Sweets and Namkeen Manufacturers, representing some 5,000 members, has warned that thresholds keyed to 100 grams — a red warning at 3% added sugar or 4.2% fat by weight in solids — would paint almost the entire mithai trade red, since sugar and fat are intrinsic to the product rather than incidental. Health advocates take the opposite view: serving-size measurement, they say, lets manufacturers define conveniently small portions to make products look healthier. The technical question still unresolved is what unit fairly measures whether a food is high in a nutrient of concern.
What did the 2024 ICMR-NIN dietary guidelines change?
The Dietary Guidelines for Indians, 2024, issued by ICMR-NIN, updated the nutritional benchmarks now cited in FSSAI's proposal, including daily reference limits of 25 grams of added sugar, 10 grams of saturated fat and 5 grams of salt. These are dietary recommendations, not food-safety limits in the sense of a maximum permissible contaminant level; a product that exceeds a nutritional threshold is not thereby unsafe to eat.
Why did the Supreme Court intervene?
The court's intervention predates 2026. By April 2025 it was already examining FSSAI's progress, and the regulator cited its 14,000 comments and expert committee as evidence of due process. Matters sharpened in the case of 3S and Our Health Society v. FSSAI. On August 13, 2026, in a fateful rebuke, the bench rejected FSSAI's GDA-table affidavit outright, reasoning that a calculation-based label, requiring consumers to perform arithmetic that obfuscates rather than clarifies a snack's healthiness, offends Article 21's right to life and Article 47's duty to raise nutrition levels in a population with limited health literacy. The petitioners also produced FSSAI's own suppressed Stakeholders' Meeting minutes of June 30, 2021, undisclosed in its August affidavit, showing the regulator's scientific panel had already rejected per-serve measurement and “Added Sugars” as unverifiable, and had found no evidence that GDA tables informed consumers at all.
What is FSSAI proposing now?
FSSAI has abandoned the star rating for a red hexagonal label bearing declarations such as “HIGH FAT”, “HIGH SUGAR”, “HIGH SALT” or “HIGHLY SWEETENED BEVERAGE”, printed in English and set one point larger than the back-of-pack nutrition table's typeface, with thresholds drawn from the 2024 ICMR-NIN guidelines. The hexagon demands no arithmetic of the consumer. But its design is only half the story.
Has SC solved the problem?
It has plainly accelerated the process, pushing FSSAI toward the warning label public-health advocates had long demanded. But judicial pressure cannot settle every technical dispute. How high should “high” be; should measurement run per serving or per 100 grams; should one nutrient suffice to trigger a warning; and how should wildly different food categories be treated? The two-phase compromise sidesteps rather than answers these questions.
For, FSSAI proposes a two-phase rollout. In Phase I, foods will carry the warning only if it is high in two of the three ingredients: fats, sugars, and salts. In Phase II, the warning label would come into play to products that are high in just one of the three ingredients.
Why did FSSAI take so long?
India identified the need for front-of-pack labelling years before it acted. FSSAI weighed a warning system, drifted toward a star rating, absorbed 14,000 comments, convened an expert committee, and kept consulting even as the court's patience visibly thinned. Industry had genuine commercial stakes and lobbied accordingly; public-health groups pushed back; and the regulator had real technical questions to resolve alongside the competing demands. Consultation, at some point, ceases to be careful regulation and becomes plain procrastination, and the Supreme Court evidently concluded the process. The red hexagon may finally reach the front of the packet. Whether it changes what a billion consumers buy, and what an entire industry chooses to manufacture, depends on a single-nutrient trigger with no date attached when the Phase II kicks in.