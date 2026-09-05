Why did FSSAI take so long to bring front-of-pack warning labels?

In early April 2023, health coach Revant Himatsingka uploaded a video highlighting that Bournvita's formula was nearly 50% sugar and mocking its claims of boosting children's immunity. The video quickly reached over 12 million views. Mondelez India issued public statements calling the video "unscientific" and accusing the influencer of distorting facts.The episode became a small national parable: a health drink pitched to parents for decades had never been compelled to declare, in plain sight, how much sugar sat in the tin. Three years on, the Supreme Court has forced the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India toward precisely that disclosure, a red hexagonal warning label for packaged foods high in sugar, salt and saturated fat. But why did it take a court order, and roughly a decade of deliberation, to arrive here?

What is front-of-pack labelling? Why do we need it?

Nutrition information is already mandatory on packaged food, but consumers must decode a table of sugar, fat, sodium and calories to judge a product. Front-of-pack labelling (FOPL) is meant to make that judgement instantaneous. FSSAI has laboured over such a system for years, its 2018-19 annual report first mooted front-of-pack declarations on energy, saturated fat, trans fat, added sugar and sodium. The present proposal is thus no beginning.

The Lancet projects India's overweight and obese adult population will climb from 18 crore in 2021 to 45 crore by 2050, while UNICEF records overweight prevalence among school-age children rising from 2% in 2000 to 10% in 2022.

Why did FSSAI choose a star rating in 2022?

FSSAI's 2022 draft proposed the Indian Nutrition Rating, awarding packaged foods between 0.5 and five stars by weighing negative nutrients — energy, sugar, saturated fat, sodium — against positive components such as protein, fibre, fruit, vegetables, nuts, legumes and millets. Public-health experts objected: a star rating, they argued, could let an unhealthy product appear virtuous, conflating overall healthfulness with the excess of any single nutrient. A warning label follows a different philosophy altogether; it does not ask whether a product is healthy overall, only whether it exceeds a threshold for a single nutrient of concern.

Did industry pressure cause the delay?

FSSAI told the Supreme Court its 2022 draft drew more than 14,000 comments, prompting an expert committee in February 2023. Since then, the regulator has separately issued almost 150 notices to multinational food and beverage companies for misleading claims, and in May 2025 barred absolute terms such as “100%” and “pure” from packaging. Industry has remained largely intransigent on the label's thresholds. In August 2026, the court itself asked whether corporate pressure was shaping the government's position.