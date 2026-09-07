Africa, Mercator and the politics of how we see the world

What exactly did the UN General Assembly vote on?

The UN General Assembly backed a Togo-sponsored “Correct the Map” resolution, introduced on behalf of the African Group, which represents the 54 African member states at the UN, and supported by the African Union.

The resolution encourages governments, schools, international organisations and technology companies to consider equal-area map projections when the relative size of landmasses matters.

Six countries—Estonia, Georgia, Lithuania, Moldova, Serbia and Ukraine—abstained.

Why is Africa central to the debate?

The argument centres on how dramatically some world maps can distort the size of Africa.

The Mercator projection can make Greenland appear roughly comparable in size to Africa. In reality, Africa covers about 30.4 million sq km, while Greenland covers roughly 2.2 million sq km. Africa is therefore about 14 times larger.

The same projection makes areas farther from the Equator look larger than they really are. This means northern regions such as Canada, Russia and Europe appear much bigger relative to areas closer to the Equator. South America also appears smaller than its actual relative size.

For African governments, this matters because world maps are not used only for navigation. They are also used in classrooms, the media and public institutions.

Togo’s Foreign Minister Robert Dussey said, “Maps shape our understanding of the world….It’s time for us in Africa to take responsibility to change what we can change ourselves.”

Why was the Mercator map created in the first place?

The Mercator projection was not designed to compare the size of continents. It was created by Flemish cartographer Gerardus Mercator to solve a practical problem for sailors.

Its major advantage was that straight lines could represent constant compass directions. This made navigation easier.

The trade-off was area. The farther a region is from the Equator, the more its size is exaggerated.

So, the problem is not that Mercator is simply “wrong”. It was designed for navigation and works for that purpose. The issue is that a projection designed for navigation became a dominant two-dimensional image of the world and was then used for purposes it was never designed to serve.

Can any map be completely accurate?

No. That is the basic problem with every world map.

The Earth is three-dimensional and a world map is flat. When the round Earth is placed on a flat surface, something has to be changed. A map may sacrifice area, shape, distance or direction.

Mercator sacrifices area in order to preserve direction. Equal Earth gives greater importance to area, but it cannot perfectly preserve every other geographic feature.

What is Equal Earth?

Equal Earth is a map projection developed in 2018 by Bojan Šavrič, Bernhard Jenny and Tom Patterson to give a more accurate representation of the relative area of continents and countries.

It does not make Africa larger. Instead, it reduces the exaggeration applied to land closer to the poles and shows the relative sizes of landmasses more accurately.

What are its main features?

Accurate proportions: It shows the true relative sizes of continents and landmasses, correcting the size distortions found in older maps such as the Mercator projection.

Visual appeal: It resembles the popular Robinson projection while retaining its equal-area properties.

Globe-like appearance: Its curved sides give a sense of the Earth’s spherical shape.

How do Equal Earth and Mercator compare?

The two projections were created for different purposes.

Equal Earth projection, 2018:

Its primary purpose is to show accurate and visually balanced sizes of continents for general world maps.

It is an equal-area projection, meaning countries and continents are shown in their true relative size.

However, it causes some distortion in shapes, especially near the outer edges and poles.

This projection has curved sides that give it a rounded, globe-like appearance.

Mercator projection, 1569:

Its primary purpose was marine navigation. It was created so that constant compass bearings could be shown as straight lines.

It distorts area by making landmasses farther from the Equator appear much larger. Greenland, for example, can look similar in size to Africa even though Africa is about 14 times larger.

At the same time, it preserves local shapes and angles very well. This is why it remains useful for navigation and some types of mapping, including street-level mapping such as Google Maps.

Its basic visual form is rectangular.

What is the African argument?

Togo and the African Union argue that repeated visual distortion can shape how people see Africa’s place in the world.

The UN resolution describes correcting this imbalance as a matter of “cognitive justice and memorial reparation”.

Dussey has stressed that the campaign is not an attack on the Mercator projection and is not an attempt to rewrite geography.

“A fair world begins with a fair map,” he said. “A map is never neutral. It shapes perceptions.”

Why did the US oppose the resolution?

Washington argued that the debate had moved beyond cartography and into ideology.

The US representative said: “This resolution mocks the work and purpose of this institution.”

She objected particularly to references to reparations and “cognitive justice”. She argued that the map debate was part of “the much larger and more radical ideological project it belongs to”.

She also described such initiatives as “barnacles on our work here and the reason this institution is losing its credibility.”