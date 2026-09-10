Why Telangana HC relief exposes a medical admission gap

What did her case ultimately test?

The case therefore raised a larger question: should the exception depend narrowly on the category of the parent’s employer, or should it take into account the reason the child had to study outside Telangana?

In essence, the court was asked to examine whether children compelled to study outside the State because of a parent’s transferable government service could reasonably be treated differently depending on whether that parent worked for the State or Central Government.

What did the High Court decide?

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice G M Mohiuddin found no justifiable basis for maintaining such a distinction where children faced substantially similar consequences because of their parents’ transfers.

The court directed that, until the Telangana Government makes a formal amendment, the proviso under Rule 3(a)(iii) of the Telangana Medical & Dental Colleges Admission Rules, 2017, should be read as covering children of Central Government employees, Central Government corporations and Central Public Sector Undertakings who have served or are serving outside Telangana.

The benefit is to operate on the same terms and conditions applicable to children of State Government employees covered by the provision.

The court also granted direct relief to Samhitha, directing Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences to treat her as a local candidate and permit her to participate in the ongoing 2026–27 MBBS and BDS counselling.

Does the order abolish Telangana’s local-candidature system?

No.

The High Court has not struck down Telangana’s local-candidature framework, nor has it held that every student who studied outside Telangana should automatically qualify as a local candidate.

The order concerns a specific category of students whose education outside the State was linked to the posting or transfer of their Central Government employee parents. The court has, for the time being, expanded the interpretation of an existing exception so that such children are not left outside its scope.

The broader structure of Telangana’s medical admission policy remains intact.

Why was the State-Central distinction questioned?

For a child, the practical consequence of a parental transfer can be the same regardless of who employs the parent. The family may have to move to another State, the child may have to change schools and the child may consequently fail to meet a technical educational-duration requirement in Telangana.

The High Court’s reasoning therefore focused on whether the employer distinction was relevant to the purpose of the exception. The question was not whether State and Central Government employees are different administrative categories. They clearly are. It was whether that difference was relevant when the underlying circumstance — compulsory relocation because of transferable government service — was the same.

What is the Article 14 angle?

Article 14 guarantees equality before the law and equal protection of the laws. It does not prohibit every classification. A classification can be constitutionally valid if there is a reasonable basis for distinguishing between groups and the distinction bears a rational connection to the objective of the rule.

The concern in this case is whether distinguishing between State and Central Government employees serves the purpose of the local-candidature exception when both categories can require their children to study outside Telangana because of official transfers.

Advocate Srikhande Umesh Kumar highlighted that the constitutional question is therefore not simply whether the two categories of employees are different, but whether that difference is relevant to the purpose for which the exception was created.

Why does this matter to Central Government employees?

Central Government departments, corporations and public-sector undertakings can require employees to move between States. Their children may consequently spend several years outside Telangana before returning with the family.

The admission problem may surface much later, when the child seeks a professional course in the parent’s home State. By then, an educational-duration requirement may have become difficult or impossible to satisfy.

This is particularly consequential in medical admissions, where seats are limited and a change in local status can substantially alter a student’s counselling options.

Could this become a recurring problem?

Yes, unless the rules are amended.

Central Government employees will continue to be transferred, and their children may continue to move between States. If the rules remain unchanged, similar disputes could arise in future counselling cycles, leaving students to establish their circumstances before admission authorities and, where necessary, the courts.

Student representatives, including the All India Dental Students & Surgeons Association, have also pointed to difficulties faced by families in similar circumstances.

What does the order mean for the 2026–27 counselling cycle?

For Samhitha, the order provides immediate relief: she can participate in the ongoing MBBS and BDS counselling as a local candidate.

For other students in comparable circumstances, the court’s interpretation could become relevant where their cases satisfy the conditions identified in the judgment.

The order, however, does not amount to a blanket exemption for all students educated outside Telangana.

What must the State Government do?

The most durable solution is a formal amendment to the admission rules.

The State could clearly define the circumstances in which children of transferable government employees may retain local-candidate eligibility. Such a provision could require proof that:

The parent was posted or transferred outside Telangana;

The child studied outside the State during the relevant period; and

The parent’s government-service connection is established through appropriate documentation.

A clearly drafted provision would provide certainty to families while ensuring that the exception cannot be used to bypass the underlying local-candidature requirements.

What is the larger policy question?

The case is ultimately about more than one student’s medical admission.

It exposes the difficulty of designing local-candidature rules that protect the State’s legitimate interest in students with an established educational connection to Telangana while also accounting for circumstances beyond a student’s control.

Compulsory relocation because of a parent’s transferable government service is one such circumstance. The challenge for policymakers is to accommodate it without diluting the larger purpose of local-candidature rules.

The High Court has provided relief in the immediate case. A formal amendment by the State Government would determine whether similarly placed students have to seek the courts for the same relief in the future.