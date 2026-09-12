Pushing the envelope on judicial gender sensitivity

Why were you out so late? What were you wearing? Why did you wait years to report this? For decades, such questions—posed in police stations, hospitals and courtrooms alike—have shifted the burden of proof from the accused to the survivor. The Supreme Court's new handbook, 'Judgments and Gender,' released on August 3, is an attempt to change that script, urging judges, lawyers and investigators to replace victim-blaming language and stereotyped reasoning with sensitivity and compassion.

The handbook builds on a 2023 predecessor that focused narrowly on gender-neutral vocabulary. This one goes further, digging into how survivors are actually treated through the life of a case, from the first FIR to final testimony, and lays out safeguards judges can use to prevent courts from traumatising the very people they are meant to protect.

What prompted the Supreme Court to publish this handbook?

In March 2025, the Supreme Court took suo motu cognisance of a Allahabad High Court judgement, which ruled that a man grabbing a woman's breasts and loosening her pyjama strings is only a 'preparation' and does not constitute an 'attempt to rape'. Setting aside the order, a bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant requested the Director of the National Judicial Academy at Bhopal, Justice Aniruddha Bose, to form a committee of experts to prepare a comprehensive report on guidelines to inculcate sensitivity and compassion into judges and judicial processes for handling sexual offences and other vulnerable cases.

Who were the committee members and what did they do?

Justice Bose formed a committee comprising former Chief Justice of Gujarat HC Justice Sonia Gokani, former Director General of Police of Madhya Pradesh Anuradha Shankar, Supreme Court advocate Surat Singh, and Anthropology Professor Lucy T V Zehol from the North-Eastern Hill University, Shillong. They sent a questionnaire to all the State Judicial Academies to get feedback from various stakeholders of the criminal justice system, especially witnesses and victims, regarding the court proceedings, the language used, and the sensitivity of judges and lawyers towards them, among others. They also analysed 125 trial court judgments from across the country to study the mindset of judges while deciding such matters.

What was the committee's observation on the trial court judgments?

The committee opined that across all levels of the justice delivery system, be it the police station, hospital, one-stop crisis centre, or courtroom, women survivors of violence face a range of discriminatory, insensitive, and victim-blaming statements which, instead of building the survivor's confidence, further traumatise and deter them from seeking justice. But there were also cases where judges were highly sensitive towards the victim, witness and vulnerable groups.