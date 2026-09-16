The controversy over Manipur’s NRC debate

Three years after deadly ethnic violence erupted in Manipur, the BJP-ruled state is embroiled in a controversy over the demand to “update” the 1951 National Register of Citizens (NRC). While the government has backed the demand raised by civil society organisations, communities remain divided over it. The NRC demand is rooted in widespread concerns over protecting indigenous communities, their land, culture and identity.

Timeline

November 18, 1950: Then Chief Commissioner of Manipur Himmat Singh abolishes the native permit system that had regulated the entry and stay of outsiders in the princely state before its merger with India.

1980: A student-led movement begins demanding reinstatement of the permit system, while a demand is also raised in Parliament to bring Manipur under the Inner Line Permit (ILP) regime.

2012: The movement gathers momentum with the formation of the Joint Committee on Inner Line Permit System.

2015: A series of agitations over the ILP demand begins.

2020: The Centre extends the ILP regime to Manipur.

2021-22: The NRC demand begins resonating in Manipur as concerns grow that the ILP cannot address illegal immigration.

June 2022: COCOMI and the UNC submit a joint memorandum to then Chief Minister N Biren Singh seeking a State Population Commission and implementation of the NRC.

July 2022: Nineteen tribal federations and tribes urge Prime Minister Narendra Modi to set up “centres of operation” for the immediate detection and deportation of foreigners and implement an NRC.

August 5, 2022: The Manipur Assembly resolves for the first time to establish a State Population Commission and introduce and enforce an NRC.

2023: The NRC demand intensifies during the Meitei-Kuki ethnic violence amid claims by Meitei organisations and the UNC about illegal immigration, insurgency, demographic distortion and threats to indigenous communities.

March 1, 2024: The Manipur Assembly reaffirms its resolution on the State Population Commission and NRC.

April 2024: Then Chief Minister N Biren Singh claims that at least 996 villages had been established in the state, attributing the phenomenon to the unnatural growth of illegal immigrants.

July 1: Fourteen Meitei organisations submit a memorandum to Governor AK Bhalla insisting on an NRC to identify people who allegedly migrated from Myanmar, Bangladesh and Mizoram.

September 2, 2026: The Manipur Assembly again reaffirms its resolution on the State Population Commission and NRC.

Recently: Manipur Home Minister KonthoujamGovindas informs the Assembly that 1951 would be the base year for the NRC, the state would pursue the matter with the Centre and records of the 1951 NRC were being traced.