Why RBI is mopping up cash from banks

The Indian banking system is suddenly flush with cash. Thanks to a number of reasons playing at home and abroad, an unprecedented deluge is sloshing around in the system.

This isn’t a distant technical aberration—it’s an economic reality that’s bound to affect the common man if left unmanaged. Such excess liquidity can change the cost of borrowing, return on savings and the purchasing power of money.

With the Reserve Bank of India mandated to manage the country’s money supply and keep headline retail inflation within a preferred range, it has got its task cut out. But this is giving rise to a number of uncommon questions about how it’s taking place.

Here are some of them answered.

Why would the RBI take money away when banks need cash to lend?

On paper, this may look odd. But the fact is that banks currently have too much spare cash, not too little. The RBI manages how much money moves through India’s banks and uses this to steer short-term interest rates. Banks take deposits and lend most of that money out, but they also lend to each other overnight to cover daily gaps.

What happens when banks have too much excess cash?

When banks are flush with spare cash, they compete to lend it out and interest rates fall. India’s banking system had a surplus of roughly ₹9.7 lakh crore in early September, and at one point crossed ₹10 lakh crore, even touching close to ₹11 lakh crore. If the call rate falls too far below the repo rate, the RBI’s grip on interest rates in the wider economy weakens.