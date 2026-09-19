The art and science behind UPI transaction fee

How does UPI MDR compare with traditional debit and credit card MDRs?

For debit cards, the Reserve Bank of India has capped the charge paid by merchants at 0.4% for small merchants using a card machine and 0.3% through QR. For larger merchants, the caps are 0.9% and 0.8%, respectively. Credit card charges are generally higher, at 1.5-3%, and are negotiated between banks, card networks and merchants. Charges are borne by merchants, but small merchants can pass on the burden to end-users.

For those making bank transfers, online NEFT payments are free for savings-account customers. RTGS, used mainly for large transfers of ₹2 lakh and above, can cost up to ₹25 for transfers between ₹2 lakh and ₹5 lakh and ₹50 for transfers above ₹5 lakh, excluding taxes.

Banks can charge less. IMPS charges vary from bank to bank and are typically in the range of ₹2.5-15 per transaction.

Who foots the bill?

Merchant Discount Rates are typically borne by merchants, and this is what UPI MDR, in theory, should be — a cost to be borne by the merchant. The government has categorically said merchants cannot pass on MDR charges to customers while accepting payments through UPI. “The framework ensures consumers pay only the posted price,” the government says.

But user experience suggests this is easier said than done. Many merchant outlets outrightly refuse credit and debit card payments because of MDR charges. If customers insist, some merchants charge a mark-up of 2-3% for payments made with credit or debit cards. Many fear the same could happen with UPI MDR.

How is the government planning to ensure consumers are not passed on the MDR cost?

The government has said it will monitor transactions regularly to ensure merchants do not pass on UPI MDR charges to consumers. Officials from the Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Finance, recently said they will keep a close eye on these transactions to ensure consumers do not bear the burden.

Traders, however, fear that regular monitoring could create unnecessary fear of reprisal among them. Many say such monitoring could deter them from accepting UPI payments.

What provision has been made for smaller merchants?

Smaller merchants receiving up to ₹1 lakh a month through UPI will continue with zero MDR. According to the government, small vendors operate under specialised micro-merchant account classifications (P2PM), which protect them from commercial fees. This special provision has been made keeping in mind that the Person-to-Person Merchant (P2PM) category promotes digital payment acceptance among small merchants and in the unorganised retail sector.

“The MDR framework is specifically structured in a way that small businesses in the unorganised retail sector can accept digital payments without any margin deduction,” says NPCI. Under P2PM guidelines, small merchants receiving up to ₹1 lakh per month through UPI QR codes enjoy mandatory zero MDR.