How the Indian Air Force is preparing for drone warfare

Confronted with the prospect of swarm attacks on its western and northern fronts, the Indian Air Force (IAF) is putting together an architecture in which drones, sensors, airspace management and air defence operate as a single system.

Its first Dronathon, held at the Pokhran field firing range in Jaisalmer in mid-September, was an opening move. The IAF demonstrated Vayu UTtaM, an indigenous system designed to track drones in crowded airspace, and set out what it wants Indian industry to build.

The IAF, already operating with 29 fighter squadrons against a sanctioned strength of 42.5, faces an adversary that can potentially swamp air defences with drones costing a few lakh rupees each, forcing the defender to expend interceptor missiles worth crores that are intended for fighters and cruise missiles.

Vice Chief of Air Staff Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit used the three-day event to release the IAF’s Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Roadmap. Its focus goes well beyond airframes to engines, sensors, payloads, communication links, autonomy and electronic warfare — precisely the areas where import dependence has been most persistent.

IAF’S Drone Journey

1996-2000: Israeli Searcher drones arrive. The Army inducts them in 1996, and the IAF follows in 2000 with its first UAV squadron at Bhatinda. The Kargil conflict strengthens the case for persistent aerial surveillance.

Late 1990s: The Israeli Harpy anti-radiation loitering munition gives the IAF an early armed unmanned capability — designed to detect and destroy radar emitters.

2003: Heron-1 MALE UAVs are inducted, followed by a larger order in 2005, providing persistent surveillance over a much wider area.

2009: Harop is inducted under a $100-million deal. Capable of loitering, identifying and striking a target, it represents a more sophisticated hunter-killer capability.

2016-2024: DRDO’s TAPAS flies for the first time in 2016 but falls short of the original requirement of 30,000 feet and 24 hours, achieving about 28,000 feet and 18 hours. The programme is dropped from mission-mode development in January 2024.

2024: India signs a deal for 31 MQ-9B remotely piloted aircraft, including eight SkyGuardians for the IAF. Deliveries are expected to begin in 2029.

Now: Loitering munitions have demonstrated their utility in recent operations. The focus has shifted towards indigenous armed systems such as Archer-NG, a large MALE UAV procurement, and the integration of swarms, electronic warfare and counter-drone systems into the wider air-defence network.