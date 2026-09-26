Why single-cause explanation for student suicide is erroneous

The death of a second-year student at IIT Bombay has raised uncomfortable questions about how institutions respond to students in distress. The tragedy comes at a time when student suicides in India are continuing to rise despite the country's overall suicide rate remaining relatively stable.

According to the latest National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data for 2024, 14,448 students died by suicide, compared to 13,891 in 2023. Students accounted for 8.5% of all deaths by suicide recorded in the country last year. However, the numbers only capture a part of the crisis. In March 2025, while hearing a case arising from the death of two IIT Delhi students by suicide, the Supreme Court took an unprecedented step: it constituted a National Task Force (NTF) to examine why students are dying across India's higher educational institutions and what systemic changes are needed to prevent further deaths.

In June 2026, the NTF's released a 211-page interim report, which is perhaps the most comprehensive examination of student suicides undertaken in India so far. It was based on surveys covering over 2.43 lakh students with responses from 3,444 higher educational institutions, consultations with parents, faculty and mental health professionals, alongside field visits to institutions across multiple states, analysis of NCRB data, review of media-reported student deaths, and examination of previous committee reports and international practices. The report repeatedly emphasises one central message: student suicides should not be viewed as individual failures but as indicators of systemic shortcomings.

But first, why did the SC form an NTF?

The NTF originates in the SC's judgment in Amit Kumar & Others vs Union of India (March 24, 2025), adjudicated by a bench comprising justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan. The case involved two separate deaths by suicide of IIT Delhi students, whose families alleged inadequate investigations by the police.

The SC observed that student suicides were no longer isolated incidents but reflected a growing national crisis requiring structural intervention rather than case-by-case responses. The judges also noted that while mental health often becomes the immediate explanation after a suicide, the larger institutional and social conditions contributing to distress remain insufficiently examined. The bench observed that recurring suicides across prestigious institutions, including IITs, NITs, central universities, and medical colleges exposed the clear inadequacy and ineffectiveness of existing legal and institutional frameworks.