Rainy Season Getaways: Plan Your Short Trips with Hero FinCorp's Instant Personal Loan

List of Rainy Season Getaways from Delhi

Are you planning for a rainy season getaway from Delhi? Here is a list of ideal destinations for short trips from Delhi:

1. Bhimtal

Bhimtal is a serene and quiet place that doesn’t see much rain. The climate remains pleasant during monsoons, offering a perfect environment for long drives along the hills. Go for a short hike in the forest, visit the Kumaon Lok Sangrahalaya, or enjoy a boat ride at the Bhimtal Lake, with an island and restaurant in the middle.

Distance from Delhi: 292 km