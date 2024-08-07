Rainy Season Getaways: Plan Your Short Trips with Hero FinCorp's Instant Personal Loan

As the monsoon season arrives, all the dust and grime disappear, and everything returns to life. However, in metro cities like Delhi, monsoons are a nightmare with traffic jams and humid weather. The best solution is to escape from the crowded city of Delhi and enjoy the season at its best at a nearby destination. If you fall short of money, plan your short trip with a travel loan from Hero FinCorp and pay its cost in easy monthly instalments (EMIs). Here is a guide to rainy season getaways from Delhi and the role of Personal Loans in making it happen.
Are you planning for a rainy season getaway from Delhi? Here is a list of ideal destinations for short trips from Delhi:
1. Bhimtal
Bhimtal is a serene and quiet place that doesn’t see much rain. The climate remains pleasant during monsoons, offering a perfect environment for long drives along the hills. Go for a short hike in the forest, visit the Kumaon Lok Sangrahalaya, or enjoy a boat ride at the Bhimtal Lake, with an island and restaurant in the middle.
Distance from Delhi: 292 km
2. Kasauli
Kasauli is a minimalistic hill station with pleasant temperatures all year round. The place receives occasional rainfalls, adding a glistening beauty to the surroundings without restricting you indoors. Monsoon is the perfect season to enjoy a quiet vacation amidst the beauty of nature.
Distance from Delhi: 295 km
3. Neemrana
An absolute delight to visit near Delhi during the monsoon, Neemrana is an ancient town in Rajasthan filled with spectacular lakes, hot springs, sanctuaries, and forts. The Neemrana Fort is one of the oldest heritage sites in India and is now a popular place to stay. You may also enjoy Flying Fox and other adventure activities around the fort.
Distance from Delhi: 120 km
4. Almora
Almora is a quaint hill station in the Kumaon region of the Himalayas. During the rainy season, its pleasant greens are covered with moderate rainfall, making the place ideal for short trips from Delhi. Apart from admiring the Himalayas in the backdrop and the bountiful surrounding nature, Almora also has Shiva and Binsar temples to visit.
Distance from Delhi: 349 km
5. Nangal Wetlands
Bhakra Dam, built on the Sutlej River, houses more than 40,000 migratory birds, forming the Nangal Wetlands. Surrounded by beautiful hills and the river, Nangal Wetlands is a peaceful little habitation amidst nature. During monsoon season, the river flows more forcefully, and the lake fills to the brim, making the entire place a sight to behold.
Distance from Delhi: 342 km
Do you plan a rainy season getaway from Delhi? Changing the scenery can be the perfect respite from Delhi’s hustle. Short trips from Delhi can be costly affairs you can cover with a travel loan from Hero FinCorp. Here are a few reasons that make these loans the smartest choice for a vacation plan:
Cover the Expenses You Want: An instant travel loan without any restrictions on usage allows you to use it for travel-related purposes. You can use the loan amount for any purpose related to your trip, including car hire or train tickets, accommodation, meals, activities, excursions, or anything else.
Quick Funding Access: The loan amount immediately reaches your bank account. You don't need to leave your home during the rainy season to apply for a loan. Simply fill out an online application form and get approval in minutes. So, if you spontaneously plan for a weekend trip from Delhi, you can receive the loan quickly.
Minimal Documentation: The documentation process is quick, minimal, and paperless. You don't need to turn your house around to find the required documents. It is also paperless, which means you can upload scanned copies of the required documents online without physically heading to the lender’s office.
Fixed EMIs: Travel loans often have fixed EMIs that you may select at the beginning of the loan term. That means once you choose your repayment tenure, the EMIs remain the same throughout the tenure, making budgeting and cost management easier.
Visiting places should not always drain your savings. Opting for a travel loan can help you sail smoothly without stressing your finances. Here are a few benefits of planning your short trips from Delhi using a Personal Loan for travel:
Zero Stress When Planning the Trip: Apart from providing financial support when required, a travel loan lets you plan and execute the itinerary more confidently by eliminating stress.
Customised Experiences: With a travel loan, you can customise your rainy season getaway, indulge in activities, and explore the off-beaten journey without end-use restrictions. You can tailor your trip experiences to your preferences while focusing on your travel dreams.
Exclusive Discounts and Offers: Many travel companies and tour operators offer exclusive discounts for specific destinations and travel times. You can grab those deals immediately with instant approval for a Personal Loan.
A travel loan is the ultimate funding solution for your travel dreams. If you plan to finance your short trip with a Personal Loan, here are some valuable tips to secure the lowest interest rate:
Clear your current debts to increase your credit score.
Compare Personal Loan interest rates from various lenders to find the best deal.
Avoid changing jobs to demonstrate professional stability. It improves your chances of getting approval at lower interest rates.
Choose a shorter repayment term to reduce your total interest outgo.
Do you need quick funding for your short trips from Delhi? A Personal Loan for travel makes planning your dream vacation much easier. Use an eligibility calculator to check your Personal Loan eligibility. Hero FinCorp has a simple user interface that allows you to get an easy travel loan and make your trip smoother.
Disclaimer: The information provided in this blog post is intended for informational purposes only. The content is based on research and opinions available at the time of writing. While we strive to ensure accuracy, we do not claim to be exhaustive or definitive. Readers are advised to independently verify any details mentioned here, such as specifications, features, and availability, before making any decisions. Hero FinCorp does not take responsibility for any discrepancies, inaccuracies, or changes that may occur after the publication of this blog. The choice to rely on the information presented herein is at the reader's discretion, and we recommend consulting official sources and experts for the most up-to-date and accurate information about the featured products.
Disclaimer: This content is part of a marketing initiative. No TNIE Group journalists were involved in the creation of this content.