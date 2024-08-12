Motor-Car-Comprehensive Guide to Maruti Insurance: Protect Your Maruti Car with the Best Coverage

Add-Ons Available Under Comprehensive Maruti Auto Insurance

A comprehensive car insurance policy allows you to opt for additional coverage benefits. These features, which offer more protection, are referred to as add-ons or riders.

You can select as many add-ons as you require, but each one has a separate cost. The following are the most popular riders that are offered by almost all Maruti insurance policies:

Roadside Assistance: If your car breaks down in the middle of the road and you are unable to get it to the closest garage, the insurance company will provide 24-hour assistance under this coverage. Support for the refilling of fuel, change of flat tyre, towing,jump-starting of the car, lost key replacement, etc., are allowed under this cover.

Zero Depreciation: Normal wear and tear of the car’s parts are not usually covered, and in case of a claim, the company deducts the depreciation cost. With the help of this add-on, the total cost of the replacement or repaired parts is admitted as a claim without factoring in depreciation.

No Claim Bonus (NCB): If there are no claims during a policy year, a no-claim bonus may be awarded. This is a discount on the renewal premium. Additionally, the bonus rate rises with each additional year without a claim. Nevertheless, the entire collected no-claim bonus is forfeited in the event of a claim. This add-on, however, protects the accumulated no-claim bonus even after a claim.

Consumables cover: In the event of a claim, this rider will reimburse the cost of consumables such as oil, lubricants, etc.

Engine Protect: This add-on covers the damages suffered by the car’s engine due to water seepage.

Loss of personal belongings: This rider will cover the loss you suffer if your personal belongings are stolen or damaged while in the car.

Passenger personal accident coverage: This add-on increases the benefit of the vehicle's personal accident coverage to the passengers.

How to Buy Maruti Auto Insurance?

When purchasing Maruti auto insurance, you have two choices.

· Offline: You would either need to make an appointment with an insurance company agent to purchase a policy from them, or you could go to their office to do it.

· Online: The simplest and most practical way to purchase auto insurance for your Maruti vehicle is to do so online. There are many websites available that allow you to purchase an online policy. You can choose your desired insurance plan and enter information about your Maruti car, like its name, model, chassis number, registration number, and other facts. You can also make any changes to your existing policy at the time of renewal.