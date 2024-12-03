Adding a Driver to Your Car Insurance: What You Need to Know

You don't need to purchase a separate cover to ensure that your hired driver has financial coverage in the event of an accident. However, it is important to note that mandatory personal accident cover does not extend to passengers in the car. You must invest in a driver and passenger add-on cover to include passengers in your car insurance.

What is Driver and Passenger Cover?

Driver and passenger cover is an add-on you can purchase to supplement your standard car insurance online policy. It extends financial coverage not only to your paid driver but also to other family members in the event of disability or death.

However, it is important to note that, regardless of the car you own, this rider covers a maximum of three passengers in addition to the driver.

Exclusions Regarding Drivers in Car Insurance

The insurer does not cover incidents where the driver of the insured car was found to be under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident. Additionally, the following exclusions apply:

- If the mishap causing injury was intended as suicide or is related to a self-inflicted injury, no compensation will be provided.

- Some insurers do not cover the insured driver if, after the incident, he/she has fled the scene.

- The policy will not process any associated claims if a minor was driving the car during the incident.

- No coverage will be provided if the paid driver does not possess a valid driving licence or is not in a sound state of mind to drive.

- If the insured car is used for illegal activities, and an accident injures the driver during such tasks, the insurer will reject any claim.

- No claims will be processed if the insured car is used for racing or testing.