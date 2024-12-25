Beyond the Basics: Lesser-Known Benefits of Car Insurance

You’ve been driving your car for years, paying your insurance premiums on time, and feeling secure in the knowledge that you’re covered in case of a road accident. One day, however, a tree branch falls on your car during a storm, and you wonder if your car insurance will cover the damage. To your surprise, it does! This raises the question — what else does my car insurance cover that I didn’t know about? It turns out that there are several lesser-known scenarios where car insurance can come to your rescue.

Hidden benefits of car insurance

Listed below are 10 hidden perks of your car insurance policy:

1. Coverage beyond accidents

Many people believe that car insurance provides financial protection only in the event of a road accident. However, this is not the case. Insurers will also cover repairs if the car sustains damage due to fire (such as bushfires or electrical faults in the parking area). Additionally, damage caused by man-made riots or natural calamities like earthquakes, cyclones, or landslides is also covered by your policy.

2. Instant coverage

Planning an adventurous road trip but realised your car insurance policy has expired? No need to worry. You can quickly renew your insurance by visiting your insurer’s website. Simply enter your car’s registration number, pay the premium, and your car is covered again — all within minutes! Best of all, this process is paperless, and you don’t need to visit the insurer’s office in person. Just ensure you have digital copies of any required documents for policy renewal.

3. Heavy discount

What if we told you that you could enjoy up to a 50% discount on your car insurance premium? Yes, it’s possible.

Motor insurers reward safe drivers with a no-claim bonus (NCB) for avoiding claims during the policy period. According to the IRDAI, the NCB percentages for consecutive years are as follows: