How to build an emergency fund using your Savings Account?

Building an emergency fund using a Savings Account

Determine how much you want to raise: The most important step in creating an emergency fund with a Savings Account is to decide the amount you want to set aside for emergencies. This is a crucial step since it will help you prepare for unforeseen situations.

You need to look at how much you can realistically afford, based on your monthly expenditure, how many, if any, dependents live at home and your job security.

The underlying rule there is to save three to four months of necessary expenses, but you can also do the following:

● If you are self-employed or otherwise do not have a stable income, aim to save the equivalent of 8-9 months of costs that you need in a month.

● Build a smaller emergency fund if you have a steady job and few dependents.

Open a high-interest savings account: The final action is to open a savings account with a reasonable interest rate (preferably as high as possible). This will help you grow your savings while keeping you stable.

The following are things to consider for selecting the correct savings account.

● Interest rate

● Compounding frequency

● Maintenance fees

● Average minimum balances required

● Bank’s Reputation

Apply the 50/30/20 rule: Implementing financial discipline has been essential in attaining a reasonable emergency fund. So, you should practice the 50/30/20 rule and distribute your income in that manner. To do so, you need to:

● Allocate 50% of your income for needs

● 30% on discretionary spending

● Put in 20% of your Savings Account

Following this move, you can regularly fund your savings account and leverage the benefits of compounding.

This will let you earn higher interest on your princeps, which you can keep earning every time, strengthen your ability to meet your own financial needs and help you create a high asset reserve.