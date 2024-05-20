Applying for a Personal Loan? Here is why you should use the Bajaj Finserv EMI Calculator first
With instant approval and disbursal in just 24 hours*, a Personal Loan from Bajaj Finance is the ideal way to manage your expenses. Read on to see why you should use the online EMI Calculator to plan your finances better.
Personal loans have served as a practical solution to manage your financial needs. Applying for one is easy and you can get a sizeable amount of money without pledging any collateral. Take the Bajaj Finserv Personal Loan for instance. You can borrow up to Rs. 40 lakh to manage any planned or unplanned expense and you can repay the loan amount over flexible tenures of up to 96 months.
But before you go about availing an unsecured loan, it is important to take stock of your repayment capacity. What are the monthly instalments (EMIs) instalments you are likely to afford? And what is the total interest payout you are likely to bear?
Tools such as EMI calculators can help you answer these questions. In fact, an EMI calculator can help you find the right balance between a convenient loan repayment tenure and reasonably lower interest payments.
Bajaj Finserv, one of the most diversified non-banks in India, offers an online Personal Loan EMI Calculator that helps you check your EMIs even before you apply for a loan.
Just enter a few basic details like the loan amount that you need, the preferred tenure, and the personal loan interest rate you are likely to be charged. The calculator will estimate the EMI amount and display it in just a few seconds.
Key advantages of online EMI Calculators
Here is why you should use an online EMI Calculator to manage your loan repayment better:
1. Plan your finances better
By entering the loan amount, tenure, and interest rate, you can get a realistic estimate of the installments you are likely to pay. This can help you plan your budget and manage your expenses better.
With a Bajaj Finserv Personal Loan, you can borrow up to Rs. 40 lakh. In fact, you may even opt for one of two Flexi loan variants to choose a more convenient way to repay the loan.
2. Benefit from precise calculations
Manual calculations can be complex and have the possibility of errors. Online EMI calculators provide precise estimates of the instalments that you are likely to bear – often taking just a few seconds.
3. Explore multiple repayment tenures
You can try multiple combinations of loan amounts, interest rates, and tenures to arrive at an option that suits you best. Bajaj Finance offers loans with tenures ranging from 6 months to 8 years.
Convenience and accessibility
EMI calculators are readily available online. You can access this tool from your phone or laptop, without having to leave your home or office. This means you can get a realistic assessment of your loan outlay at your convenience.
Now that you are familiar with EMI calculators , you can use one to manage your finances before you click on the ‘Apply Now’ button.
Bajaj Finserv, through its lending arm Bajaj Finance, offers online personal loans with loan disbursal in just 24 hours*. That’s not all. You can choose from three unique loan variants and use the money to manage a variety of expenses – from a medical emergency to home renovation, wedding expenses, higher education, and more.
Visit the Bajaj Finserv website or app and apply for a personal loan without any hassle.
*Terms and conditions apply.
Disclaimer: This content is part of a marketing initiative. No TNIE Group journalists were involved in the creation of this content.