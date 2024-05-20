Applying for a Personal Loan? Here is why you should use the Bajaj Finserv EMI Calculator first

Personal loans have served as a practical solution to manage your financial needs. Applying for one is easy and you can get a sizeable amount of money without pledging any collateral. Take the Bajaj Finserv Personal Loan for instance. You can borrow up to Rs. 40 lakh to manage any planned or unplanned expense and you can repay the loan amount over flexible tenures of up to 96 months.

But before you go about availing an unsecured loan, it is important to take stock of your repayment capacity. What are the monthly instalments (EMIs) instalments you are likely to afford? And what is the total interest payout you are likely to bear?

Tools such as EMI calculators can help you answer these questions. In fact, an EMI calculator can help you find the right balance between a convenient loan repayment tenure and reasonably lower interest payments.

Bajaj Finserv, one of the most diversified non-banks in India, offers an online Personal Loan EMI Calculator that helps you check your EMIs even before you apply for a loan.

Just enter a few basic details like the loan amount that you need, the preferred tenure, and the personal loan interest rate you are likely to be charged. The calculator will estimate the EMI amount and display it in just a few seconds.