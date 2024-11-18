How to Redeem Credit Card Travel Credits for Flight Bookings

Ways to Earn Rewad Points

You may earn reward points using a Credit Card in various ways. You may accumulate and redeem them to save money when booking flight tickets. Different ways to earn reward points are:

● Initial Bonus: A Credit Card comes with an initial bonus when you activate the card and pay the joining fees.

● Daily Purchases: Use the card for daily purchases to accumulate points over time.

● Enhanced Points: Certain purchases from card partners earn extra points compared to regular purchases. These include partner restaurants, grocery stores, petrol pumps, and brand stores.

● High-Value Transactions: Using a Credit Card for high-value transactions earns more reward points, which you may see in your account after purchasing.

● International Rewards: Some cards offer extra reward points for making purchases when travelling abroad.

How to Check Your Reward Points?

Keep track of your reward points to maximise the benefits when making travel bookings. You may check your rewards balance via internet banking, mobile banking, or Credit Card statements. If you have a Credit Card from Kotak Mahindra Bank, follow these steps to check your Kotak Credit Card reward points:

Internet Banking: Log in to the Kotak Mahindra Bank’s net banking portal using your credentials, and check the details of the reward points you have earned. Mobile Banking: Download the mobile banking app and log in to view your reward points balance and expiry date. Credit Card Statement: Check your Credit Card statement to see your reward points balance. As soon as you receive your card, the Bank starts sending you monthly statements with all the details regarding your reward points, including their number and expiry date.

Stepwise Guide to Redeem Your Reward Points

You can redeem your Credit Card reward points using this stepwise procedure:

● Visit the official rewards catalogue at www.kotakrewards.com.

● Choose the category for making the desired purchase.

● Select the item for which you wish to redeem the points.

● Log in to your account using your credentials.

● Complete the transaction by redeeming the available reward points.

Tips to Maximise Kotak Credit Card Reward Points

Here are a few tips to maximise the reward points on your Kotak Credit Card:

● Take advantage of the welcome bonus offered with your Credit Card. The Bank offers bonus points if you use the card to make payments up to a certain limit within the first few months of obtaining it.

● Give attention to the validity period of the reward points you earn. Utilise the points before expiration to get the maximum benefit.

● Stay updated about the limited-period offers available during special occasions and festive seasons. You can accumulate more reward points and maximise your savings during these times.

● Find out if there are any airline partnerships with Kotak. You can get extra discounts by purchasing flight tickets from these airlines.

Using Credit Card reward points for flight bookings significantly reduces travel costs while enhancing your travel experience. Apply for a Credit Card that suits your requirements, earn rewards efficiently and strategically redeem them to unlock ample travel opportunities. Plan, stay flexible, and use the tips mentioned above to maximise your rewards.

