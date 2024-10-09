WeCopyTrade's WeMasterTrade Platform Emerges as Leading Prop Trading Player

Comprehensive Onboarding and Education

New users are onboarded using a discovery platform that allows the company to understand their skills and their needs better. This involves a three-stage learning system, where new traders are taught the fundamentals of trading, get to hone their skills on a trading simulator, and then are cleared following an evaluation. They also get access to tutorials, videos, webinars, and other tools to help them improve their abilities, such as a library of financial intelligence tools and real-time market data on over 5,000 financial instruments. It's a learn-on-the-job approach, and it seems to work for the company, given its popularity.

WeMasterTrade is also a community-building platform. To encourage this sense of community, it hosts special contests where learning to trade can result in up to a 90% profit share of any earnings.

Winners must achieve at least a 5% profit target and comply with the contest's ethics policies. Those who come out on top can receive a cash prize of $2,000, and second and third place are awarded $1,500 and $500, respectively. There's also a special grand prize of $5,000, contributing to its popularity among WeMasterTrade users.

Others have taken notice too.

ForexDailyInfo, a leading financial portal covering the foreign exchange market, named WeCopyTrade the Best Online Forex Education Provider in recognition of its WeMasterTrade Education program. Forex also awarded WeCopyTrade, WeMasterTrade's parent, the title of Best Funded Trader Copy Trading Platform of 2024.

WeCopyTrade also achieved International Organization for Standardization (ISO) certification for its quality management systems (ISO 9001) and educational organizations management (ISO 21001). The International Accreditation Council (IAC), a US certification body, certified WeCopyTrade.