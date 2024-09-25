IPhone 15 price slashed: Apple iPhone 15 and iPhone 14 now cheaper

Cascade effect: iPhone 14 and 15 prices slashed

With the iPhone 16 set to release in the Indian market on September 20, Apple’s decision to drop the prices of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 15 series was not unexpected. Typically, when a new iPhone model is launched, the prices of the older models are reduced to make way for the latest features and attract budget-conscious customers looking to upgrade their devices.

iPhone 14 and 15: Latest prices and discounts

As of September, the prices of iPhone 14 and 15 models now start from Rs. 59,900 and 69,900, respectively. However, you can now grab these models at even lower prices if you factor in discounts and other offers. Here’s how the new prices stack up in India:

iPhone 14

● The 128GB base variant of iPhone 14 costs just Rs. 58,999 at Bajaj Finserv partner stores.

● If you are looking for higher storage, the 256GB variant is priced at Rs. 67,999.

● The top-spec variant of iPhone 14 with 512GB storage is available for Rs. 88,999.

iPhone 15

● The 128GB iPhone 15 variant costs Rs. 64,999 in colours like Yellow and Green, and the Black variant is available at Rs. 65,499.

● The 256GB variant of the iPhone 15 is priced at Rs. 75,499, while the highest storage variant (512GB) is available for Rs. 95,499.

iPhone 14 and 15 are still a solid choice

While the iPhone 16 has introduced some fantastic features, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 15 models remain excellent choices for many reasons. Both these models come with impressive specifications, including high-quality displays, robust battery life, and powerful processors, making them perfect for gaming, photography, and everyday tasks.

Moreover, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 15 will continue to receive iOS updates for several years, ensuring that users can enjoy the latest features and security updates even if they don’t have the newest model. The cameras on these devices can snap stunning photos and videos, making them great options for photography enthusiasts.

With the prices of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 15 slashed, now is the perfect time to consider upgrading your smartphone. Paired with flexible EMI options from Bajaj Finserv, owning one of these models has never been easier or more budget-friendly.