IPhone 15 price slashed: Apple iPhone 15 and iPhone 14 now cheaper

Apple has officially launched the much-awaited iPhone 16 series, which caused a notable drop in the prices of previous models like the iPhone 14 and iPhone 15. As the new flagship device hits the market on September 20, Apple has reduced the prices of these earlier models, making them more affordable for buyers in India.
This makes now an exciting time for customers looking to upgrade their smartphones without burning a hole in their pockets. Let us look at how the prices have tumbled and how shoppers can easily own an iPhone on Easy EMIs, courtesy of the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card.
With the iPhone 16 set to release in the Indian market on September 20, Apple’s decision to drop the prices of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 15 series was not unexpected. Typically, when a new iPhone model is launched, the prices of the older models are reduced to make way for the latest features and attract budget-conscious customers looking to upgrade their devices.
As of September, the prices of iPhone 14 and 15 models now start from Rs. 59,900 and 69,900, respectively. However, you can now grab these models at even lower prices if you factor in discounts and other offers. Here’s how the new prices stack up in India:
● The 128GB base variant of iPhone 14 costs just Rs. 58,999 at Bajaj Finserv partner stores.
● If you are looking for higher storage, the 256GB variant is priced at Rs. 67,999.
● The top-spec variant of iPhone 14 with 512GB storage is available for Rs. 88,999.
● The 128GB iPhone 15 variant costs Rs. 64,999 in colours like Yellow and Green, and the Black variant is available at Rs. 65,499.
● The 256GB variant of the iPhone 15 is priced at Rs. 75,499, while the highest storage variant (512GB) is available for Rs. 95,499.
While the iPhone 16 has introduced some fantastic features, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 15 models remain excellent choices for many reasons. Both these models come with impressive specifications, including high-quality displays, robust battery life, and powerful processors, making them perfect for gaming, photography, and everyday tasks.
Moreover, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 15 will continue to receive iOS updates for several years, ensuring that users can enjoy the latest features and security updates even if they don’t have the newest model. The cameras on these devices can snap stunning photos and videos, making them great options for photography enthusiasts.
With the prices of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 15 slashed, now is the perfect time to consider upgrading your smartphone. Paired with flexible EMI options from Bajaj Finserv, owning one of these models has never been easier or more budget-friendly.
When you shop on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network, you don’t have to pay the entire amount upfront while purchasing your new iPhone. You can opt for Easy EMI options and avail of perks like zero down payment. Here are some of the best Easy EMI schemes on offer:
● 12 monthly instalments with zero down payment
● 9 monthly instalments with zero down payment
● 24-month EMIs with a down payment of 8 EMIs’ equivalent
● 18-month EMIs with a down payment of 6 EMIs’ equivalent
● 15-month EMIs with a down payment of 3 EMIs’ equivalent
To shop your new iPhone on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network, follow these simple steps:
Visit any Bajaj Finserv partner store
Choose your preferred iPhone model and variant (either iPhone 14 or iPhone 15)
At the checkout counter, provide your Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card details
Choose the EMI terms and repayment tenure
Complete the transaction by sharing the OTP sent to your registered phone number
Shop for iPhone 14 or 15 on Easy EMIs
Disclaimer: This content is part of a marketing initiative. No TNIE Group journalists were involved in the creation of this content.