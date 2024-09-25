Verdict: The best premium mattress in India is here
One Google search is all it takes for you to find a range of mattress brands with various types of mattresses at your fingertips, all vying for your attention. Maneuvering through all these brands and mattresses to pick the best one for you is a challenging and time-consuming task. After all, picking a premium mattress near me - is not a child’s play.
You need a mattress that delivers good support and comfort and helps you wake up pain-free every morning. Brownie points if it adds a hint of luxury to your bedroom's aesthetics. A few things that you need to consider when buying a mattress are- brand, material, innovation and even where to buy your mattress from - online or in a store? No worries, we got the answers to all your questions:
1. The Sleep Company SmartGRID Luxe Royale Latex Mattress (Queen Size) ₹74,990:
Recommended for: Luxurious Comfort and Good Support
The essentials:
· Material: Patented SmartGRID, Latex foam
· Firmness: Soft-firm
· Trial period: 100 nights risk free trials (only on their website)
· Warranty: 12 years
· Replacement: 10 days
Features:
· Pro-Blend Technology: Merging the brand's SmartGRID technology with 100% natural latex, this mattress offers you the best of both worlds - adaptive softness and maximum support.
· 360° Air Ventilation: Its SmartGRID (having 2500+ air channels) coupled with the pin-core structure of the latex ensures unlimited airflow and enhanced breathability to give you a cool sleep experience.
· 5 Zone BodySense Adaptability: It comes with a BodySense layer that evenly distributes the weight of your body across the mattress to provide targeted support.
· No Partner Disturbance: Built with motion isolation technology, it is designed to reduce any potential movement caused by your partner, thus ensuring undisturbed sleep.
· Luxury Quilted Top Cover: The elegantly designed top cover offers a luxurious and plush feel to the mattress.
Benefits:
· Balanced Comfort and Support: Blending softness and support, this mattress is thoughtfully designed for sleepers preferring a soft yet supportive mattress.
· Comfortable and Cooling Sleep Experience: The mattress is designed with good ventilation which regulates your body temperature to keep your body cool during warm nights.
· Relieves Pressure Points: The mattress distributes the weight of your body evenly, thereby reducing any strain on your shoulders, hips, and lower back.
· Durable: The mattress is made from premium materials to maintain its shape and ensure unparalleled comfort for years to come.
Cons:
· Its innovative features and elegant design make it a highly-priced option.
2. Duroflex Kaya Organic Cotton Latex Foam Mattress (Single Size) ₹39,084:
Recommended for: Uninterrupted Comfort and Support
Features:
· Organic Cotton Fabric: The mattress is made from a breathable organic cotton fabric, it makes for a naturally cool surface that keeps you comfortable all through the night.
· Natural Pin-Core Latex Foam: Providing good support and luxurious comfort, this mattress has pin-core structures for excellent air circulation to keep the mattress fresh and hygienic.
Benefits:
· Eco-Friendly Comfort: The best part? It's made of natural materials like - latex and organic cotton, making it perfectly suitable for eco-conscious buyers.
· Cool and Hygienic: The breathable pin-core latex and organic cotton cover keep the mattress cool and fresh naturally.
Cons:
· If you like your mattress to feel super soft on your skin, this one might feel like you're sleeping on a (very comfy) plank.
· This mattress needs a little TLC - a deep clean now and then keeps it clean and hygienic.
3. Sleepwell Ortho PRO Profiled Memory Foam Mattress (King Size) - ₹30,488: Recommended for Excellent back support and a cool sleeping experience
Features:
· Acuprofile Technology: It's like yoga for your spine while you sleep. Wake up feeling taller and ready to conquer the world!
· Even Pressure Distribution: It distributes your weight evenly across the mattress for an extremely comfortable sleeping experience.
· Smart Contouring: This foam is smarter than the average mattress. It hugs your curves and pressure points effortlessly.
Benefits:
· Spinal Alignment: Thanks to its excellent back support, you will enjoy sleeping on this mattress.
· Temperature Regulation: Say goodbye to hot, sweaty and uncomfortable sleep with this mattress - designed to keep you cool all through the night.
· Targeted Pressure Relief: Waking up with back pain? You can say goodbye to it right now. This mattress feels like a gentle massage, on your back every single night.
Cons:
· If you dream of sinking into a cloud-like softness when sleeping, this might feel a bit too down-to-earth for you.
· The mattress requires careful maintenance and the cover needs to be washed by hand.
4. Emma Hybrid Orthopedic Memory Foam Mattress (King Size) ₹22,839:
Recommended for: Temperature Regulation and Ergonomic Support
Features:
· Ultra-Dry Cover: The OEKO-TEX-certified cover is anti-allergic, it regulates the temperature to ensure a cool and healthy sleep surface.
· Airgocell® Foam: Designed with an open-pore structure, this layer provides good ventilation. It ensures excellent breathability and comfort all through the night.
· HALO® Memory Foam: It adapts to your body shape for good pressure relief, while supporting your shoulders and hips.
Benefits:
· Ergonomic Support: The layers of spring and memory foam provide targeted support for a balanced sleep posture.
· Temperature Control: It helps eliminate excess body heat, keeping you cool and comfortable all night long.
Cons:
· If you dream of sleeping on ultra-soft comfort, this might feel a tad bit supportive for your taste.
· After unpacking, it might take some time to open up to its full potential.
Sleep Smart - Your Dream Mattress Is Just A Click Away:
Call off all search engines, coz your perfect mattress is right here, in our list of top mattresses online in India. But before you take the plunge and buy a mattress, consider your needs and the factors that are most important to you like- price, comfort, firmness, support, and elegance. Then look through this piece and make the right choice. Your future well-rested self will thank you immensely for it! Happy mattress hunting.
Disclaimer: This content is part of a marketing initiative. No TNIE Group journalists were involved in the creation of this content.