Verdict: The best premium mattress in India is here

One Google search is all it takes for you to find a range of mattress brands with various types of mattresses at your fingertips, all vying for your attention. Maneuvering through all these brands and mattresses to pick the best one for you is a challenging and time-consuming task. After all, picking a premium mattress near me - is not a child’s play.

You need a mattress that delivers good support and comfort and helps you wake up pain-free every morning. Brownie points if it adds a hint of luxury to your bedroom's aesthetics. A few things that you need to consider when buying a mattress are- brand, material, innovation and even where to buy your mattress from - online or in a store? No worries, we got the answers to all your questions:

1. The Sleep Company SmartGRID Luxe Royale Latex Mattress (Queen Size) ₹74,990:

Recommended for: Luxurious Comfort and Good Support

The essentials:

· Material: Patented SmartGRID, Latex foam

· Firmness: Soft-firm

· Trial period: 100 nights risk free trials (only on their website)

· Warranty: 12 years

· Replacement: 10 days

Features:

· Pro-Blend Technology: Merging the brand's SmartGRID technology with 100% natural latex, this mattress offers you the best of both worlds - adaptive softness and maximum support.

· 360° Air Ventilation: Its SmartGRID (having 2500+ air channels) coupled with the pin-core structure of the latex ensures unlimited airflow and enhanced breathability to give you a cool sleep experience.

· 5 Zone BodySense Adaptability: It comes with a BodySense layer that evenly distributes the weight of your body across the mattress to provide targeted support.

· No Partner Disturbance: Built with motion isolation technology, it is designed to reduce any potential movement caused by your partner, thus ensuring undisturbed sleep.

· Luxury Quilted Top Cover: The elegantly designed top cover offers a luxurious and plush feel to the mattress.

Benefits:

· Balanced Comfort and Support: Blending softness and support, this mattress is thoughtfully designed for sleepers preferring a soft yet supportive mattress.

· Comfortable and Cooling Sleep Experience: The mattress is designed with good ventilation which regulates your body temperature to keep your body cool during warm nights.

· Relieves Pressure Points: The mattress distributes the weight of your body evenly, thereby reducing any strain on your shoulders, hips, and lower back.

· Durable: The mattress is made from premium materials to maintain its shape and ensure unparalleled comfort for years to come.

Cons:

· Its innovative features and elegant design make it a highly-priced option.

2. Duroflex Kaya Organic Cotton Latex Foam Mattress (Single Size) ₹39,084:

Recommended for: Uninterrupted Comfort and Support

Features:

· Organic Cotton Fabric: The mattress is made from a breathable organic cotton fabric, it makes for a naturally cool surface that keeps you comfortable all through the night.

· Natural Pin-Core Latex Foam: Providing good support and luxurious comfort, this mattress has pin-core structures for excellent air circulation to keep the mattress fresh and hygienic.