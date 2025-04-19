Icon Solar-En Power Technologies: Powering a Sustainable Future

Pioneering Solar Solutions from India to the World

In an era where sustainable energy is no longer a choice but a necessity, Icon Solar-En Power Technologies is leading India’s solar revolution. Headquartered in Raipur, India, the company specializes in manufacturing high-quality solar photovoltaic (PV) modules, catering to the ever-growing demand for renewable energy solutions both domestically and internationally. With an unwavering commitment to innovation, efficiency, and environmental responsibility, Icon Solar plays a pivotal role in helping India achieve its ambitious Net Zero decarbonization goals.

State-of-the-Art Manufacturing Facility

At the heart of Icon Solar’s operations is its fully automated, cutting-edge manufacturing facility with a production capacity of 600 MW. This facility ensures world-class standards in quality and precision, delivering BIS-certified, IEC-certified, and ALMM-listed solar panels. The company manufactures both DCR (Domestic Content Requirement) and Non-DCR solar modules, catering to a wide range of customers and policy frameworks.

Ambitious Growth & Expansion Plans

To solidify its position as a key player in India’s renewable energy landscape, Icon Solar has set ambitious expansion targets:

Scaling up solar panel manufacturing capacity to 10 GW by 2030.

Establishing a Solar PV Cell manufacturing unit with an initial capacity of 1.2 GW by 2026, followed by another 1.2 GW by 2027, reaching a total of 2.4 GW.

These initiatives underscore the company’s long-term vision of strengthening India’s self-reliance in renewable energy while contributing to the global clean energy movement.