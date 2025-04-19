Icon Solar-En Power Technologies: Powering a Sustainable Future

Pioneering Solar Solutions from India to the World
In an era where sustainable energy is no longer a choice but a necessity, Icon Solar-En Power Technologies is leading India’s solar revolution. Headquartered in Raipur, India, the company specializes in manufacturing high-quality solar photovoltaic (PV) modules, catering to the ever-growing demand for renewable energy solutions both domestically and internationally. With an unwavering commitment to innovation, efficiency, and environmental responsibility, Icon Solar plays a pivotal role in helping India achieve its ambitious Net Zero decarbonization goals.
State-of-the-Art Manufacturing Facility
At the heart of Icon Solar’s operations is its fully automated, cutting-edge manufacturing facility with a production capacity of 600 MW. This facility ensures world-class standards in quality and precision, delivering BIS-certified, IEC-certified, and ALMM-listed solar panels. The company manufactures both DCR (Domestic Content Requirement) and Non-DCR solar modules, catering to a wide range of customers and policy frameworks.
Ambitious Growth & Expansion Plans
To solidify its position as a key player in India’s renewable energy landscape, Icon Solar has set ambitious expansion targets:
Scaling up solar panel manufacturing capacity to 10 GW by 2030.
Establishing a Solar PV Cell manufacturing unit with an initial capacity of 1.2 GW by 2026, followed by another 1.2 GW by 2027, reaching a total of 2.4 GW.
These initiatives underscore the company’s long-term vision of strengthening India’s self-reliance in renewable energy while contributing to the global clean energy movement.
Recognitions & Industry Excellence
Icon Solar’s commitment to excellence has been recognized through prestigious industry accolades:
Best Brand of the Year 2024, awarded by ET NOW & The Times of India Group.
Business Excellence Award 2024, presented by UCN Network, Nagpur.
These awards reaffirm Icon Solar’s credibility as a top-tier manufacturer in the solar sector.
Innovative Solar Solutions
Icon Solar's product portfolio is a testament to its dedication to technological advancement and quality. The company offers a range of high-efficiency solar panels, including:
TOP MAXIMUS (600-620 Wp)
TOP SUPREMO (560-590 Wp)
MAXIMUS (560-590 Wp)
SUPREMO (520-555 Wp)
OPTIMUS (500-510 Wp)
DYNAMO (420-460 Wp)
These panels are designed with high-conversion efficiency cells, anti-reflective coatings, and robust durability, ensuring optimal energy generation and longevity.
Beyond panels, Icon Solar is venturing into solar cell manufacturing, with plans to establish a 1.2 GW production line by 2026, doubling to 2.4 GW by 2027. This initiative highlights the company's commitment to India's renewable energy self-reliance.
Diverse Applications and Impact
Icon Solar’s solutions are tailored to meet the unique energy demands of various sectors:
Residential: Homeowners benefit from reduced electricity bills and increased energy independence through rooftop solar installations.
Commercial & Industrial: Businesses, including factories, warehouses, and retail outlets, leverage solar energy to lower operational costs and achieve sustainability goals.
Agricultural & Rural: Solar-powered irrigation pumps and electrification projects empower farmers and rural communities, reducing reliance on diesel and enhancing productivity.
Utility-Scale Solar Parks: Large-scale installations contribute significantly to the grid, supporting India's renewable energy targets.
Leadership and Vision
The success of Icon Solar is driven by a team of seasoned professionals:
Shakti Dubey – An Electrical Engineer and IIM alumnus, leading the company’s strategic direction, excelling in sales, marketing, and procurement, and driving innovation.
Rajesh Mirani – With 35 years of experience in business management, finance, expansion, and legal matters, Rajesh provides financial oversight and contributes to strategic planning.
TarangKhurana – An expert in planning and quality control with a Commerce background from the University of Mumbai, effectively managing the company’s production and operational activities.
Industry Engagement & Collaborations
Beyond manufacturing, Icon Solar actively engages with the solar industry through strategic partnerships and event sponsorships. A key highlight includes its Platinum Sponsorship at the Maha Solar Expo 2025, showcasing its commitment to advancing solar energy adoption. The company collaborates with government agencies, solar developers, EPC contractors, and distributors to promote widespread clean energy solutions.
Introducing the Supremo Series: High-Efficiency Solar Panels
One of the most revolutionary products in Icon Solar’s portfolio is the Supremo Series – 520 to 555 WP – 144 Cells solar panel. This cutting-edge module offers:
High Power Output:520-555 Watts, ensuring optimal efficiency.
Advanced Technology: Uses 144 half-cut mono PERC cells for enhanced performance.
Durability & Reliability: Built with robust materials to withstand extreme weather conditions.
Higher Energy Yield: Designed to maximize energy generation and lower operational costs.
These panels cater to utility-scale projects, commercial installations, and industrial solar applications, ensuring sustainable and cost-effective energy solutions.
Commitment to Sustainability and Innovation
As India progresses towards a sustainable future, Icon Solar-En Power Technologies remains at the forefront, delivering reliable, efficient, and cost-effective solar solutions. The company’s emphasis on research, technological innovation, and sustainable practices positions it as a trusted leader in the solar energy industry.
Contact Information
For inquiries and further information, please reach out to Icon Solar-En Power Technologies Pvt. Ltd.:Phone: +91 88270 64040, Email: info@iconsolar-en.com , Website: www.iconsolar-en.com
Address:317, 3rd Floor, Magneto Offizo, Magneto The Mall, Labhandi, Raipur, Chhattisgarh - 492001
Disclaimer: This content is part of a marketing initiative. No TNIE Group journalists were involved in the creation of this content.